Tara Sharma Shares Fond Memories Of Working With Anupam Kher And Boman Irani In 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'
Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of throwbacks from the set and penned a heartfelt note that read,“I've always loved taking photos and making little notes about them. Here a few from our film #khoslakaghosla that is 19 today! Wow how time flies. And yes I have an album with literal diary entries beside each photo reminding me of all the fun and adventures we had shooting this gem. I guess I was #vlogging and insta storying before it really became a thing! Video of me finding the album and reading some diary entries on #thetarasharmashow YouTube channel.”
“Had forgotten lots of little details so it's really lovely to look back once in a while. Nerdy? Absolutely haaha, but grateful for the memories they conjure up. Thankful to be part of this little film with a big heart that went on to become a big hit and cult classic. From my first of 3 auditions, to being thrilled to be cast in it to all the experiences making it amongst brilliant actors, legends and stars. The learnings have been immense and continue.”
Tara concluded the post, writing,“Thank you all for the amazing times and here's to many more. @anupampkher @boman_irani @ranvirshorey @pathakvinay @dabasparvin (the black and white photos in this carousel were taken by him, thanks Cherru) @kiranjoneja @savitaraj_hiremath @raajhiremath23 #dibakarbanerjee @jaideep__sahni #navinnischol #niteshpandey @roopycullum @utvfilms @tandavfilmsentertainment and everyone else. Please feel free to tag and sorry if I missed anyone out. Onward and upward touch wood #staysafe.”
“Khosla Ka Ghosla” which marked Dibakar Banerjee's directorial debut, starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in the lead roles. The film revolved around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), a middle-class Delhi man, and his family's struggle to win back their plot of land that had been taken over by a cunning builder, Khurana (Boman Irani).
The movie was released on 22 September 2006.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment