India Bioenergy & Tech Expo 2025 Set To Be One Of The Largest Gatherings On Bioenergy And Clean Technologies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22nd September 2025: The 2nd India Bioenergy & Tech Expo (IBET), one of the world's biggest and most extensive forums focused on bioenergy and clean technologies, will be organized on September 24-26, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi. The conference will be addressed by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The theme for this year - "Transition to Net Zero: Need to Scale up Bio-energy Initiatives" - captures India's increasing focus on sustainable energy solutions as a founding support pillar of its climate commitments.
The three-day expo will close on September 26, 2025, with a Valedictory Session honoured by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, who will also deliver the India Green Energy Awards. On September 25, 2025, the Plenary Session will be presided over by Shri Shripad Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy as Chief Guest.
Attracting participation from all over the world, IBET 2025 will see in attendance more than 170 top government officials, international experts, industry captains, and research scholars. Over 500 delegates are likely to participate in the conference, which will feature 30+ sessions on subjects covering compressed biogas (CBG), ethanol, advanced biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biomass, CCUS, carbon markets, bio-mobility, to green hydrogen.
The expo floor will host more than 100 top companies that will display their technologies, products and solutions. Some of the prominent names include Praj Industries, Reliance New Energy, Verbio, AM Green, TVS, Novonesis, Hero, Toyota, Thermax, Gas Lab, Canex, Indian Oil Ventures, Shree Renuka Sugars, NTPC, among others.
Uttar Pradesh, India's leader in adopting bioenergy, will be a Partner State as well as host a focused session on investment opportunity. Furthermore, some side events like the Farm to Fuel Seminar, How to Establish a CBG Plant Workshop, and structured buyer-seller meets will provide opportunities for effective industry interaction.
Assisted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Power, MoRTH, DST, and MSME, IBET is also supported by major industry associations such as ISMA, NFCSF, IBA, GEMA and WBA.
Pioneering the global discussion on bioenergy
Across three days, IBET 2025 will not just highlight India's bioenergy leadership but also provide a global platform for discussion. It will discuss how bioenergy will be a foundation for the net-zero transition with policy frameworks, investment and financing, technology uptake, skill building, and supply chain development.
Sessions will also bring global best practices and India's contribution towards developing ethanol blending innovation, CBG scaling-up, SAF production, and carbon capture technology into focus. With representatives from all walks of the government, industry, and research, the conference will provide an all-encompassing roadmap for fast-tracking the adoption of bioenergy in India and globally.
The three-day expo will close on September 26, 2025, with a Valedictory Session honoured by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, who will also deliver the India Green Energy Awards. On September 25, 2025, the Plenary Session will be presided over by Shri Shripad Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy as Chief Guest.
Attracting participation from all over the world, IBET 2025 will see in attendance more than 170 top government officials, international experts, industry captains, and research scholars. Over 500 delegates are likely to participate in the conference, which will feature 30+ sessions on subjects covering compressed biogas (CBG), ethanol, advanced biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biomass, CCUS, carbon markets, bio-mobility, to green hydrogen.
The expo floor will host more than 100 top companies that will display their technologies, products and solutions. Some of the prominent names include Praj Industries, Reliance New Energy, Verbio, AM Green, TVS, Novonesis, Hero, Toyota, Thermax, Gas Lab, Canex, Indian Oil Ventures, Shree Renuka Sugars, NTPC, among others.
Uttar Pradesh, India's leader in adopting bioenergy, will be a Partner State as well as host a focused session on investment opportunity. Furthermore, some side events like the Farm to Fuel Seminar, How to Establish a CBG Plant Workshop, and structured buyer-seller meets will provide opportunities for effective industry interaction.
Assisted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Power, MoRTH, DST, and MSME, IBET is also supported by major industry associations such as ISMA, NFCSF, IBA, GEMA and WBA.
Pioneering the global discussion on bioenergy
Across three days, IBET 2025 will not just highlight India's bioenergy leadership but also provide a global platform for discussion. It will discuss how bioenergy will be a foundation for the net-zero transition with policy frameworks, investment and financing, technology uptake, skill building, and supply chain development.
Sessions will also bring global best practices and India's contribution towards developing ethanol blending innovation, CBG scaling-up, SAF production, and carbon capture technology into focus. With representatives from all walks of the government, industry, and research, the conference will provide an all-encompassing roadmap for fast-tracking the adoption of bioenergy in India and globally.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Prajjwal Singh
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment