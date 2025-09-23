Delhi Police Crack Robbery Case Within 12 Hours, Two Students Arrested
The team from Police Station Kalindi Kunj apprehended the two and recovered the robbed mobile phone along with the weapon used in the crime, a steel kada.
According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East District, the arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh (21) and Saurabh Singh (19), both residents of Jaitpur, Delhi. While Sandeep is a third-year BA Programme student, Saurabh is pursuing B.Com (2nd year) from DU's School of Open Learning. Both have no prior criminal records.
The incident occurred on September 21 around 7 p.m., when the complainant, Rohit (33), was returning home on his motorcycle. He accidentally came into contact with a white car. The occupants of the vehicle, later identified as the accused, exited the car and demanded Rs 5,000 for the alleged damage.
“When the complainant refused to pay, they became aggressive. One of them struck the complainant on the head with a steel kada and snatched his mobile phone, while the other restrained him,” the press note stated.
A case (FIR No. 609/2025) was promptly registered, and a special team led by SI Satyam Bhardwaj, SI Parveen, HC Bharat, and Ct Altaf, under the supervision of SHO/Kalindi Kunj, was formed to investigate the matter.
The team used local intelligence and examined CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas to identify and locate the accused. Within hours, both suspects were arrested, and the stolen mobile phone as well as the steel kada used in the assault were recovered.
During interrogation, the duo claimed it was an impulsive act and that they had no prior intent to commit robbery or cause harm.
The DCP South-East lauded the swift action and coordinated efforts of the Kalindi Kunj police team, emphasising the department's commitment to ensuring public safety and swift justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment