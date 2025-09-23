DPRK-U.S. Dialogue Possible If Washington Abandons Denuclearisation, Says DPRK Top Leader
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks on the second day of the 13th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, noting that, he still has“good memories” of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The DPRK will never abandon its nuclear weapons, Kim said. While acknowledging that the current governments of the United States and South Korea appear open to dialogue and strive to improve relations, he argued their underlying aim remains the same: to weaken the DPRK and topple its system.
The DPRK is committed to ensuring security and safeguarding peace, he said.
On relations with South Korea, Kim said that, the DPRK would not“sit down with the country” or do anything together.– NNN-KCNA
