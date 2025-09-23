Heavy Rain In Kolkata Causes Waterlogging, Metro Services Disrupted Schools Closed, Indigo Issues Advisory
Heavy overnight rainfall has caused waterlogging between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations. To ensure passenger safety, metro services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations.
Truncated services are currently running between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations while water is being pumped out from the affected area. Officers and staff of Metro Railway have reached the spot to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, according to Kolkata Metro.How Is IndiGo Responding to Flight Disruptions?
IndiGo has informed passengers about disruptions due to heavy rainfall in Kolkata. The airline said:“Some routes across #Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions. We recommend planning your journey accordingly, and leave with a bit of extra time in hand.
Please keep a tab on your flight status via our app or website before heading out.
Our teams are working proactively to reduce any inconvenience and help you on your way.
Thank you for your patience. We are here with you, every step of the way.”Are Schools Closed in Kolkata Due to Rain?
Amid torrential rains, schools in Kolkata have been ordered to remain closed today.
