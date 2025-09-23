Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Double Low Pressure Hits City Heavy Rain Alert Issued

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Just before Durga Puja, a double low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal. According to the Alipore Weather Office forecast, this could bring heavy to very heavy rain to several districts of South Bengal

Kolkata Weather LATEST UPDATE

Only 4 days left. Then, chants for the goddess will be heard in every pandal. After a year-long wait, Maa Durga is returning. Preparations are in the final stages, with some places already inaugurated. But the weather office has some bad news.

It rained all Monday night, flooding large parts of Kolkata and disrupting Sealdah train services. This rain might continue during Puja. Habibur Biswas of the Alipore Weather Office confirmed a double low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

This low pressure will move west-northwest and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal in 24 hours. A new low pressure will form on Thursday, September 25th, in the east-central and north Bay of Bengal, later becoming a deep depression.

A heavy to very heavy rain alert is in effect for districts in the next 24 hours. Very heavy rain may occur in South 24 Parganas. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and other districts might see scattered heavy showers today.

Today, all districts will see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. The sky will remain cloudy all day. The city's maximum temperature will be 32°C and the minimum will be 27°C.

Rain will gradually decrease in North Bengal today. Malda and the Dinajpur districts will likely see thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. Rain will increase in North Bengal on Friday, September 26th.