Bigg Boss 19: Roti Dispute Turns Ugly As Neelam Giri Cries After Fight With Kunickaa

TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, has entered its fifth week. The contestants are now clashing more over small things. Scuffles and swearing have become common. The last episode, i.e., Monday, also saw a lot of chaos in the Bigg Boss house. There was a heated argument between Kunika Sadanand and Neelam Giri over something, and Neelam broke down in tears. She even tried to reconcile, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik was seen sharing his heart's condition with someone. Amidst all this, Abhishek Bajaj's captaincy was also at stake.

Neelam Giri Breaks Down in Tears in Bigg Boss 19

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 19, it was seen that after an argument with Kunika Sadanand, Neelam Giri broke down in tears. Kunika first tells the housemates that there are already enough rotis and they don't need to make more. After this, Mridul asks for rotis as they are running out. Then Kunika says that Ashnoor was supposed to make more rotis. Ashnoor comes to the kitchen with Tanya. An argument starts between Tanya and Kunika. During this, Neelam also gets involved because she had helped Zeeshan Qadri with the dishes, and Kunika had taunted her for trying to build a good image. Then an argument ensues between the two, and Neelam starts crying. Mridul, Awez, and Gaurav console her. However, she is also angry with Awez because he had made comments about her before.

Amaal Mallik's One-Sided Love

Amaal Mallik has been seen quietly expressing his feelings several times in Bigg Boss 19. Something similar was seen in the last episode as well. He once again confessed his one-sided love for a girl. However, he did not reveal whether the girl is inside or outside the show. Amaal won people's hearts with his voice by singing a romantic song. He also made Nehal emotional with his story. Amaal also expressed hope that his love will grow even more after he comes out of the show.

New Captain of Bigg Boss 19

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 19, after the nomination task, there was a competition for the captain. Abhishek Bajaj had complained about the ration running out and had asked Bigg Boss to send more. On this, Bigg Boss scolded him, saying that the ration was sent according to everyone's needs. If it ran short or finished, it was not Bigg Boss's fault. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task again. This time, he divided the housemates into 2 teams for the nomination task. Shahbaz's team had Zeeshan Qadri, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Kunika Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt. On the other hand, Pranit's team had Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari. There were three rounds in the task. In this, the contestants had to go in pairs and do commentary. In the first round, Neelam and Pranit from Pranit's team did the commentary. From Shahbaz's team, Amaal and Shahbaz did the commentary. Then in the second, Gaurav with Pranit and Zeeshan with Shahbaz did the commentary. In the third round, Mridul-Pranit and Farhana-Shahbaz did the commentary.

Nehal Chudasama Nominates 6

In Bigg Boss 19, the decision for captaincy had to be made by Nehal Chudasama. She had to decide which team she wanted to make win. She saved Shahbaz's team. After this, Pranit's entire team got nominated for eviction this week. Pranit's team includes Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari.