US Influencer Gets $10,000 Fine After Taking Selfie At Airbnb's 'Invisible House'
TikToker Sean Davis claimed he was billed the hefty amount by the owners of the“Invisible House,” a $2,400-per-night glass-walled property that has gone viral online and even appeared on Netflix's World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The futuristic retreat has hosted celebrities including Demi Lovato and Lizzo .Also Read | Airbnb supported 1.11 lakh jobs in India in 2024, contributed ₹2,400 cr in wages: Report The selfie that sparked the dispute
According to the New York Post , the controversy began when a friend's girlfriend took a selfie inside the bathroom and posted it on Instagram. The property owners said this violated their strict“no commercial photography” policy, which prohibits posting promotional-style content without permission.
Davis said he was shocked by the charge.“We didn't actually shoot any brand content in the house. We shot outside, but they had an issue with a selfie,” he told the outlet.Also Read | Mexican influencer Marian Izaguirre dies at 23 days after posting cryptic clown Guest complaints about the stay
The influencer also criticised the high-priced rental, saying the serene appearance didn't match the experience. He claimed the house was uncomfortable, with see-through walls at night and constant creaking noises“like a skyscraper.”Airbnb's Role
Airbnb's rules allow hosts to set specific conditions for guests, including restrictions on professional or commercial photography. The owners argued that posting a selfie to a public social media account amounted to promotional use. Davis, however, insisted the photo was a spontaneous, personal moment.Also Read | 'God's influencer' Carlo Acutis becomes Catholic Church's first millennial saint
Airbnb has not publicly commented on the dispute but is reportedly mediating between the two parties.
