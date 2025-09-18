Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Influencer Gets $10,000 Fine After Taking Selfie At Airbnb's 'Invisible House'

US Influencer Gets $10,000 Fine After Taking Selfie At Airbnb's 'Invisible House'


2025-09-18 12:00:57
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A luxury Airbnb stay in California's Joshua Tree turned into a nightmare for a US influencer after he was slapped with a $10,000 ( ₹8.7 lakh) fine for a selfie.

TikToker Sean Davis claimed he was billed the hefty amount by the owners of the“Invisible House,” a $2,400-per-night glass-walled property that has gone viral online and even appeared on Netflix's World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The futuristic retreat has hosted celebrities including Demi Lovato and Lizzo .

Also Read | Airbnb supported 1.11 lakh jobs in India in 2024, contributed ₹2,400 cr in wages: Report The selfie that sparked the dispute

According to the New York Post , the controversy began when a friend's girlfriend took a selfie inside the bathroom and posted it on Instagram. The property owners said this violated their strict“no commercial photography” policy, which prohibits posting promotional-style content without permission.

Davis said he was shocked by the charge.“We didn't actually shoot any brand content in the house. We shot outside, but they had an issue with a selfie,” he told the outlet.

Also Read | Mexican influencer Marian Izaguirre dies at 23 days after posting cryptic clown Guest complaints about the stay

The influencer also criticised the high-priced rental, saying the serene appearance didn't match the experience. He claimed the house was uncomfortable, with see-through walls at night and constant creaking noises“like a skyscraper.”

Airbnb's Role

Airbnb's rules allow hosts to set specific conditions for guests, including restrictions on professional or commercial photography. The owners argued that posting a selfie to a public social media account amounted to promotional use. Davis, however, insisted the photo was a spontaneous, personal moment.

Also Read | 'God's influencer' Carlo Acutis becomes Catholic Church's first millennial saint

Airbnb has not publicly commented on the dispute but is reportedly mediating between the two parties.

MENAFN18092025007365015876ID1110077617

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search