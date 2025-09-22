Nissin Foods Secured Contracts For Its Land Use Rights In Zhuhai

HONG KONG, Sep 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; Stock code: 1475) is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into contracts for the land use rights of two strategically located parcels of land (the“Land Parcels”) in Zhuhai.

Located in the Jinwan District of Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, the Land Parcels were sold by the Zhuhai Natural Resources Bureau, a government authority responsible for managing land resources. The total consideration for the land is RMB30.68 million, covering a total land area of approximately 58,487 square meters. Nissin Foods plans to invest over RMB240 million to acquire the land, construct new facilities, and install cutting-edge automated production lines.

Nissin Foods is committed to providing consumers with high-quality yet affordable food products. Incorporated with advanced automation and labour-saving technologies, the new factory will enhance production capacity and improve efficiency by reducing operational downtime. These initiatives are part of the Group's commitment to sustainable growth, enabling it to respond flexibly to market changes and keep pace with growing consumer demand for the Group's premium products. Strategically located in the Greater Bay Area, the new factory will create operational synergies with the current adjacent facilities of the Group.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said ,“Despite global economic uncertainties, Mainland China's consumer market maintained steady recovery in the first half of 2025, driven by a series of government policies aimed at stimulating consumption and expanding domestic demand. Consequently, the Group's revenue in Mainland China rose by 9.4% to HK$1,221.9 million in the same period.

“This land acquisition aligns perfectly with the company's strategic goals and supports its ongoing growth. The new land and facilities will help maintain a steady supply of quality products while meeting the anticipated growth in sales. This is expected to inject new momentum into the Group's operational development and long-term growth prospects, thereby enhancing its overall income and profitability.”

About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely“NISSIN” and“DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely“Cup Noodles”,“Demae Iccho”,“Doll Instant Noodle”,“Doll Dim Sum” and“Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the“ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets.

Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Food and Drink Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit .