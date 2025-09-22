What's Your Plan For The Home You're Not Living In? -
Leaving those homes idle has a cost-insurance, taxes, upkeep. At the same time, opening them up to strangers through platforms like Airbnb or VRBO can expose you to headaches: local regulations, high turnover, and the simple risk of letting unknown people into a place full of family memories .
That's why a growing number of property owners are choosing a different path: private sharing within a trusted circle . Instead of listing a home on a public marketplace, they make arrangements with family, friends, and colleagues they already know. It keeps properties cared for, expenses covered, and relationships strong .
The same is true here in Panama. Many of us travel back to the States for months at a time. Why leave your apartment in Panama City or your beach house in Coronado sitting dark when there's a better, legal way to share it-one that doesn't run afoul of short-term rental laws ?
That's where The Asset Sphere comes in. Our platform makes it simple to:
Invite only the people you already trust to use your property.
Handle contributions to cover costs without turning it into a business.
Manage scheduling, payments, and agreements in one secure place.
No spreadsheets, no awkward phone calls, and no strangers. Just peace of mind that your property is being used responsibly, and that you remain fully in control .
If you live between Panama and the U.S.-or simply want a plan for the homes you're not in-now's the time to explore a better approach.
👉Visit The Asset Sphere to see how you can protect your home, your legacy, and your peace of mind.
Legal Disclaimer:
