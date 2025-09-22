Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis 22 September 2025


2025-09-22 11:05:32
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

– Silver reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 45.00

Silver recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 41.00 and the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from June (acting as the support after it was broken at the start of September).

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – which started the active impulse wave v.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 45.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave v).

