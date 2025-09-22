GEC Launches New Tagline: Advancing Responsible Technology

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GEC's Blog.

The Global Electronics Council® (GEC) is a thought leader on one of the technology industry's most pressing challenges: ensuring that electronics create value for people, the planet, and the economy. As the trusted steward of EPEAT® and a global convener of purchasers, manufacturers, investors and other technology stakeholders, GEC plays a unique role in shaping how responsible technology contributes to a better world.

To reflect this role, we are introducing our new tagline: Advancing Responsible Technology.

Why Advancing Responsible Technology

The new tagline reflects what defines GEC today:



Advancing: signaling GEC's unique role in accelerating industry and purchasing practices towards sustainable electronics.

Responsible: reinforcing the environmental and social outcomes GEC advances across the lifecycles of electronics, with room to evolve with the industry and the markets in which it operates. Technology: anchoring our role squarely in helping to shape the future of a responsible global electronics sector.

Together, these words express GEC's position as a global leader in accelerating systemic change in electronics.

A Unifying Message

A tagline is not a mission statement. It is a shorthand that conveys tone, authority, and differentiation across all communications. Advancing Responsible Technology brings together GEC and its globally recognized EPEAT ecolabel under a single, unifying expression of purpose, uniting every program, partnership, and initiative under one voice.

Looking Forward

Electronics shape how organizations work, collaborate, and impact their communities. Managing their impacts is central to addressing climate change, circular electronics, chemicals of concern, and social responsibility. With our new tagline, GEC affirms its role as a trusted leader, delivering measurable impact and guiding the industry toward better outcomes for people, the planet, and the bottom line.

Advancing Responsible Technology is a shorthand for GEC's commitment to 100% sustainable electronics by 2050 for everyone, everywhere.