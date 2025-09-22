Luxuryonlykittens Featured On FOX 5 DC News For Setting The Standard In Ethical Luxury Kitten Placement

MENAFN - GetNews) TV news spotlight recognizes Luxury Only Kittens as a trusted leader in rare breed kitten adoption, known for breeder transparency, client vetting, and premium care.







Washington, DC - September 22, 2025 - LuxuryOnlyKittens, the nation's most trusted destination for high-end, ethically raised purebred kittens, was recently featured on FOX 5 DC News , highlighting the company's commitment to responsible breeding, customer care, and selective placement of rare breed kittens.

The FOX 5 segment showcased the unique standards that set Luxury Only Kittens apart - including its rigorous breeder vetting , personalized delivery , and careful screening of prospective families to ensure each kitten is placed in a loving, stable environment.

“We're not just helping people buy kittens - we're building lifelong connections between families and their perfect companions,” said Sergejs Hripunovs , founder of Luxury Only Kittens.“This feature on FOX 5 means a lot to us, because it validates everything we've worked hard to create - a luxury experience built on love, quality, and trust.”

Founded in 2020 and based in the Washington, DC metropolitan area , Luxury Only Kittens has grown to serve discerning clients in Manhattan, Miami, Houston, Philadelphia, Virginia, Maryland, and most recently, Los Angeles , with new locations under consideration. The platform offers some of the most sought-after and rare cat breeds in the world, each raised under carefully monitored ethical breeding programs.

With prices typically starting around $2,000, the company emphasizes quality and transparency at every step - from detailed health checks and vaccination records to personalized delivery services and post-adoption guidance. This meticulous approach has earned Luxury Only Kittens dozens of 5-star reviews and a reputation as the go-to source for families looking to welcome a high-quality kitten with confidence.

Watch the full FOX 5 DC News feature here on luxury only kittens homepage:

About Luxury Only Kittens

Founded in 2020, Luxury Only Kittens is a curated online platform dedicated to matching ethically raised, health-certified purebred kittens with families who value quality, responsibility, and lifelong companionship. With a focus on breeder integrity, client education, and exceptional customer care, Luxury Only Kittens has become the preferred source for rare breeds and luxury kitten adoptions across the United States. The company continues to lead the way in setting new standards for the ethical pet community.