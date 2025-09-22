Jamil Ashkar Unveils Vision For Automotive AI: A New Era In Car Buying
Los Angeles, CA - September 22, 2025 - Tech entrepreneur Jamil Ashkar , a seasoned automotive veteran with nearly two decades of experience in the car business, is preparing to transform the way people shop for cars with his upcoming venture, Automotive AI .
Drawing from his unique perspective as both a dealership owner and a consumer, Ashkar has witnessed the frustrations on both sides of the car-buying journey. His mission is simple: repair the long-strained relationship between dealerships and buyers by leveraging artificial intelligence to bring trust, speed, and transparency into the process.
Automotive AI is being built to:
-
Empower shoppers with clear pricing, automated negotiation, and streamlined dealership communication.
-
Support dealers with smarter lead management, time-saving automation, and data-driven sales insights.
-
Redefine the experience by eliminating inefficiencies and reducing the stress that has long defined car buying.
“Car buying has been broken for too long,” said Ashkar.“With Automotive AI, we're not just building a tool, we're building a bridge between customers and dealers. Our goal is to make the process fair, fast, and frictionless for everyone.”
Automotive AI is currently in development and gearing up for launch. Ashkar and his team are actively engaging early partners and industry stakeholders who share the vision of transforming the future of automotive retail.
