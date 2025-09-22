Author's Tranquility Press Presents The Sky Changed Its Song And He Took Note

MENAFN - GetNews)



A breathtaking new release traces five decades of devotion, discovery, and the slow vanishing of familiar wings.

In a world chasing big stories, Frederic Buse found one in the stillness of his backyard. Not in breaking news or global charts-but in the hush before sunrise, in the flash of feathers at the feeder, and in the silence where birdsong once lived.

In his newly released book, Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change , Buse offers a rare gift: fifty years of handwritten records, deep listening, and emotional truth. Published by Author's Tranquility Press and now available on Amazon, this is a book that doesn't just tell us what's happening to our planet. It shows us-gently, honestly, and through the eyes of the birds who always knew.

This Is What It Looks Like When the Seasons Lose Their Way

In 1969, Buse began tracking the birds in his Pennsylvania backyard. What started as simple notes-arrival dates, nesting, feeding habits-grew into a sweeping, five-decade archive of 79 species, and a portrait of climate change unfolding in real time.

His pages reveal the kind of details most of us miss:

Sparrow population has disappeared

Springs that arrived too early

Droughts that emptied birdbaths

Familiar guests who never returned

What changed wasn't just the birds. It was everything.

Not a Warning-A Witness

What makes Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds so powerful isn't just the data. It's the quiet reverence. The ache. The joy. The grief. Buse writes like someone who loved enough to notice-and noticed enough to understand.

Inside the book, readers will find:

Charts and narratives detailing 50 years of subtle but profound ecological shifts

Stories of warblers and wrens, crows and cardinals, hawks and hummingbirds

Moments of small magic: a shared birdbath, a return after absence, a final song

A deeply human voice asking: what happens when we pay attention too late?

Now Available on Amazon

Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Changeis available now in paperback and hardcover. For bird lovers, nature readers, climate watchers, and anyone who's ever felt that something is... different-this book will open your eyes, and touch your heart. Order today on Amazon -and experience a story told not in chapters, but in seasons, feathers, and time.

The birds never stopped speaking. One man listened-and wrote it all down before the silence settled in.

About the Author

Frederic Buse is not a scientist by profession-but his life's work speaks with scientific clarity. A retired engineer and passionate naturalist, he documented the rhythms of his local ecosystem longer than many research studies. His writing is as elegant as his methods: careful, patient, filled with love. To learn more, visit his official website at .

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , headquartered in Marietta, GA, brings powerful personal stories into the public light. With a focus on independent voices, memoirs, and environmental truth-telling, the press helps authors reach readers who care deeply about what matters.