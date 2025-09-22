The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Biodegradable Detergents Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $11.26 billion by 2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Biodegradable Detergents Market Be By 2025?

The market size for biodegradable detergents has seen considerable growth over the past years. The market's growth is projected to increase from $8.27 billion in 2024 to $8.74 billion in 2025, having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historical period could be credited to factors such as heightened environmental consciousness, strict environmental legislations, eco-friendly consumer choices, decreased effects on water systems, and initiatives for consumer education and awareness.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion of the biodegradable detergents market in the coming years. The anticipated market value is projected to reach $11.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Elements contributing to this expected growth in the forecast period include the expansion of the green product market, the proliferation of eco-aware consumers, the implementation of circular economy strategies, government incentives and regulations, and the use of plant-based ingredients. The forecast period will also witness critical trends such as advancements in formulations, technological improvements, strategic collaborations and partnerships, packaging innovations, and advancements in enzyme technology.

Download a free sample of the biodegradable detergents market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Biodegradable Detergents Market Landscape?

The escalation of water contamination is predicted to fuel the growth of the market for biodegradable detergents. This rise stems from pollutants seeping into groundwater below the surface, or into bodies of water such as lakes, streams, rivers, and estuaries. Biodegradable detergents break down into harmless materials, reducing the dispersal of harmful chemicals into water bodies and endorsing eco-friendly cleaning measures while preserving aquatic ecosystems. For instance, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations tasked with maintaining global public health, claimed in 2022 that over 1.7 billion people worldwide depend on a potable water source infected with fecal contamination. Moreover, in November 2022, Food and Water Watch, an American non-government organization, projected that close to 3.5 billion individuals might encounter water scarcity by 2025, primarily caused by water pollution. Consequently, the rise in water pollution is propelling the growth of the biodegradable detergent market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Biodegradable Detergents Market?

Major players in the Biodegradable Detergents include:

. BASF SE

. Procter and Gamble (P&G)

. Unilever PLC

. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

. S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

. Kao Corporation

. The Clorox Company

. Church & Dwight

. Lion Corporation

. The Honest Company Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biodegradable Detergents Industry?

Key players in the biodegradable detergent market are shifting their strategies to develop and launch new-era laundry capsules, aiming to secure an advantageous position in the market. This new generation of laundry capsules signifies a leap in the technology and design of laundry detergent capsules, providing enhanced performance, ease of use, and eco-friendliness compared to conventional laundry detergents. For example, Unilever, a UK-based conglomerate in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, debuted a novel generation of laundry capsules in July 2022. These capsules have been specifically created for cold (20 degrees Celsius and below) and quick laundry cycles. They are encased in a fully biodegradable membrane made from sustainable resources, making them more eco-conscious. Moreover, these capsules lessen the energy needed for washing clothes, leading to an energy savings of up to 60% per usage for consumers. The detergent compound within the capsules is fine-tuned for cold wash cycles and comprises 65% plant-derived active ingredients.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Biodegradable Detergents Market

The biodegradable detergentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Powder, Liquid, Gel, Pods Or Tablets

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Industrial, Household

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Conventional Powder Detergents, Enzyme-Based Powder Detergents

2) By Liquid: Standard Liquid Detergents, Concentrated Liquid Detergents

3) By Gel: Gel Packs, Gel Bottles

4) By Pods Or Tablets: Single-Dose Pods, Multi-Compartment Pods, Tablets

View the full biodegradable detergents market report:



Biodegradable Detergents Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant market share for biodegradable detergents. The market report on biodegradable detergents encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biodegradable Detergents Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2025

report/biodegradable-films-global-market-report

Biodegradable Mulch Films Global Market Report 2025

report/biodegradable-mulch-films-global-market-report

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Global Market Report 2025

report/biodegradable-packaging-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.