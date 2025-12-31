Delhi Weather LATEST Update: New Year Begins With Severe Cold In Delhi-NCR, IMD Warns Of Rain And Fog

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR welcomed the New Year under biting cold as dense fog, chilly winds and the possibility of rain made conditions harsher. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning people to stay cautious over the next few days

Delhi experienced severe cold on the first day of the New Year, with dense fog covering large parts of the city since early morning. Visibility dropped sharply, affecting road and rail movement. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal, while cold winds made it feel much colder. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 16 degrees Celsius, offering little relief during the day.

Weather experts have predicted light to moderate rainfall, which could be the first rain of the season for Delhi. If rainfall occurs, the cold is expected to worsen further. The Meteorological Department has indicated that while minimum temperatures may rise slightly over the next 48 hours, they could fall again after that. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay 3 to 5 degrees below normal for several days, keeping winter conditions harsh.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR from January 1 to January 3, warning of dense fog, cold winds and cold wave-like conditions, especially during mornings and nights. Adding to the concern, Delhi's air quality remains very poor, with an AQI of 373. Fog and cold weather are trapping pollutants, increasing the risk of breathing issues, eye irritation and throat discomfort.