Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Warm Start To New Year Day And Patchy Rain Expected In City

Bengaluru begins the New Year with a warm spell, partly cloudy skies, and patchy rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures range from 13°C to 18°C, humidity at 65%, and winds at 18.7 km/h. Air quality remains poor with AQI levels between 80-210.

Bengaluru is set to experience a milder start to the New Year, gradually moving away from the recent spell of chilly mornings.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), minimum temperatures are currently above seasonal averages, ranging between 13°C and 18°C.

Early morning fog or mist may linger in some pockets, but nights are expected to become warmer in the coming days.

For New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the city is likely to see partly cloudy skies. While occasional light rain or drizzle is possible in both urban and rural districts, daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady around 27°C to 28°C.

Night-time temperatures are forecast to rise gradually, offering milder nights compared to the recent cooler spell.

Air quality in Bengaluru remains a concern, with AQI levels ranging between 80 and 210, falling in the poor to moderate category in several areas.

Humidity is expected to hover around 65%, accompanied by winds at approximately 18.7 km/h.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, due to fluctuating air quality levels.

Despite occasional light showers, rainfall continues to be below normal this December.

KSNDMC data indicates Bengaluru Urban, Rural, and South districts are among the areas facing significant rainfall deficits, contributing to generally dry conditions.

Unlike districts in North Interior Karnataka, such as Bidar and Vijayapura, the city has largely avoided extreme cold, maintaining a relatively comfortable winter climate as the New Year begins.