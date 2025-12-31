Ikkis To The Housemaid: 10 Movies Releasing On 1St January 2026 Check Here

Movies Releasing On 1st January: Meanwhile, the entertainment world will see several big releases. The first day of the new year will bring a huge bang to the cinemas from Ikkis to House Maid; A total of 10 films are being released simultaneously

On the first day of 2026, films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Marathi are hitting theaters. These movies are packed with suspense, thriller, action, and comedy. Let's find out more about them...

Veteran actor Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, is getting a lot of buzz. The movie releases on Jan 1. It stars Agastya Nanda and is a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Psycho Siddhartha, a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Varun Reddy, releases Jan 1. Sahakutumbaanaam, a Telugu comedy by Uday Sharma, stars Ram Kiran, Medha Aksh, and Rajendra Prasad.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is a Marathi family drama releasing on Jan 1. Directed by Hemant Dhome, it stars Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, and Siddharth Chandekar.

The Housemaid is a psychological thriller releasing in theaters on January 1. This English film is directed by Paul Feig and stars Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Scannar, and Amanda Seyfried.

Teertharupa Thandeyavarige is a Kannada family drama written and directed by Ramenhalli Jagannath. Also releasing Jan 1 is Magic, a Marathi suspense thriller by Ravindra Vijaya Karmakar.

VanaVeera is a Telugu action drama directed by and starring Avinash Thiruvedula. Maadham, a Telugu drama by Vamsi Krishna Malla, stars Harsha Gangavarapu. Both release on Jan 1.

Bicharo Bachelor is a Gujarati comedy film directed by Vipul Sharma. It stars Tushar Sadhu and Twinkle Patel. This movie is also releasing in theaters on January 1.