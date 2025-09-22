From Boardroom To Racetrack: Kim Estep Launches Novel And Racing Career

MENAFN - GetNews)This week, Kim Estep, a finance executive turned semi-professional race car driver and entrepreneur, will release her debut novel, The Apex Between Us. The high-octane motorsports romance blends speed, passion and reinvention, mirroring Estep's own unconventional journey from boardrooms to racetracks.







The novel's release is strategically timed with Estep's entry into professional IMSA competition in 2026, where she will race with Kingpin Racing. Known as the "Reinvention Racer," Estep has built her career on bold transitions-from a successful finance career and family life to chasing her dream in motorsports.

The Apex Between Us follows characters who navigate ambition, love and second chances against the backdrop of high-stakes racing. It's a story that celebrates women breaking barriers, overcoming doubt and defying expectations-both on and off the track.

"This book represents more than just a story. It's my story of reinvention," Estep said. "I built a successful career in commercial real estate finance, raised a family, and now I'm chasing the dream of becoming a professional race car driver. The Apex Between Us is about passion, speed, and second chances, and I hope it inspires readers-especially women over 40-to believe it's never too late to go after what sets your soul on fire."

The book will be distributed nationally, available through Amazon, independent booksellers and airport bookstores. Launch events will include book signings, podcast appearances and trackside meet-and-greets, giving fans a unique opportunity to connect with Estep both as an author and as an athlete.

Estep, who founded fintech platform KimmyMae to serve multifamily housing lenders, has balanced her entrepreneurial ventures with training on the track. She competes under her racing brand, Kim Estep Races, where she shares her journey of breaking into motorsports later in life. Her brand has become a beacon for Gen X empowerment, highlighting themes of resilience, reinvention and pursuing bold new chapters regardless of age or stage in life.

"Women in motorsports are still underrepresented, especially women who are entering the sport at a non-traditional age," Estep said. "I want my story-through racing and writing-to show that the apex of life isn't behind us. It's ahead, waiting to be taken."

The September release of The Apex Between Us marks the beginning of a multi-faceted new chapter for Estep. A sequel novel is already in development, and her 2026 IMSA debut with Kingpin Racing will mark the official launch of her professional motorsports career.

About Kim Estep

Kim Estep is a finance executive, entrepreneur, and an aspiring professional race car driver. She is the founder of KimmyMae, a fintech platform serving multifamily housing lenders, and the author of The Apex Between Us. Through her racing brand, Kim Estep Races, she inspires audiences by proving that reinvention and bold new chapters are possible at any stage of life.