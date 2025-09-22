Rachel S. Lee, Founder Of Get Featured, Shares How Press Releases Are The Secret Weapon For Marketing, SEO, And Authority Building

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rachel S. Lee, Founder of GetFeatured, discusses press release strategies and the importance of media coverage for brand authority S. Lee, founder of GetFeatured, shares why press releases remain one of the most effective marketing strategies for boosting SEO, improving brand authority, and increasing online visibility. In her latest video, she explains how keyword-rich, strategically distributed press releases help businesses rank higher on Google and build instant credibility.

Los Angeles, CA - September 15, 2025 - Rachel S. Lee , founder of GetFeature , has released a new YouTube video,“What Are They and Why Do They Matter?”, where she breaks down why press releases remain one of the most powerful yet underutilized marketing strategies in 2025 . In the video, Lee explains how businesses, coaches, and consultants can leverage strategic press release distribution to boost SEO, increase visibility, and build instant credibility .

Evolving Beyond Traditional Press Releases

Historically, press releases were used to make announcements, new products, leadership hires, and company milestones, and were sent to newsrooms and journalists in the hope of being featured. But, as Rachel explains, the game has changed :

“Thousands of press releases hit inboxes daily, but most never get picked up by major media outlets,” says Lee.“Today, the real power of press releases comes from guaranteed distribution, keyword-rich optimization, and the ability to strategically control your online presence.”

Through GetFeature , Lee and her team ensure press releases are published across hundreds of high-authority sites , including TV and Radio Broadcasting sites , providing instant credibility and SEO value.

Press Releases as an SEO Powerhouse

In her video, Lee highlights that press releases are now an essential component of any visibility strategy , explaining that keyword-rich press releases:



Help businesses rank higher in Google search results .



Generate hundreds of backlinks to websites and social media platforms.

Build searchable, evergreen content that dominates Page 1 of Google.



She advises business owners to focus on SEO-driven press release strategies by including long-tail keywords, optimized headlines, and backlinks to websites and social profiles to maximize reach.

“Press releases are one of the fastest ways to get fresh, optimized content published across the web,” Lee says.“This signals to Google and AI platforms that you're relevant, active, and authoritative.”

Authority and Brand Credibility Through Media Coverage

Beyond SEO, Rachel explains how press releases create instant authority by securing placements on well-known media platforms:



Businesses can legally showcase “As Seen On” media logos on websites, social media, email signatures, and marketing materials.



These logos act as powerful trust triggers for prospects and cold leads.

Strategic press release distribution builds a recognizable brand narrative and enhances perception within competitive industries.



“It's not just about being published, it's about positioning,” Lee explains.“When prospects Google you and see credible media coverage, they're far more likely to choose you over competitors.”

Why Consistency Matters

Rachel emphasizes that one press release is powerful, but consistency compounds the results :



Publishing monthly or quarterly press releases signals relevance to search engines.



Consistent visibility strengthens your digital footprint, helping to push down outdated or negative search results .

Each release becomes an evergreen asset that supports social content, blog strategies, and lead-generation funnels.



Through GetFeatured, clients receive guaranteed media coverage, a full placement report, and“As Seen On” logos they can immediately leverage for their brand.

About Rachel S. Lee & GetFeatured

Rachel S. Lee is a marketing strategist, speaker, and founder of GetFeature , a press release distribution platform helping entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants build instant credibility online . By combining keyword-rich writing with guaranteed placements on hundreds of high-authority media sites, GetFeatured empowers brands to stand out, get noticed, and dominate search results.