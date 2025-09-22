Junk Masters Is Now Accepting Junk Removal In Bloomington

MENAFN - GetNews)



Junk Masters has expanded its services to offer junk removal in Bloomington, providing residents and businesses with eco-friendly hauling, recycling, and donation solutions. Led by owner Mitch Harrison, the Eden Prairie-based company delivers same-day availability, demolition services, and professional cleanouts, helping customers reclaim space while supporting sustainability across the Twin Cities.

Eden Prairie, MN - Sep 22, 2025 - Junk Masters has officially expanded its services to include junk removal in Bloomington , offering residents and businesses a reliable and eco-conscious solution for clutter, debris, and unwanted materials. This announcement marks a significant step in extending the company's reach within the Twin Cities, bringing professional junk hauling closer to homeowners and businesses in Bloomington.

The addition of Bloomington to the Junk Masters service area answers growing demand for local junk removal services that combine convenience with a commitment to sustainability. With years of experience providing junk removal in Minneapolis and surrounding communities, Junk Masters has built a reputation for handling everything from single-item pickups to full-scale demolition and property cleanouts.

According to Mitch Harrison, owner of Junk Masters,“We are excited to make our services available in Bloomington. Our mission has always been to provide residents and businesses with responsible junk removal options that emphasize recycling and donation. Expanding to Bloomington allows us to better serve the community with solutions that are both efficient and environmentally friendly.”

Meeting the Needs of Bloomington Residents and Businesses

Junk Masters understands that Bloomington homeowners, landlords, and businesses face ongoing challenges when it comes to clutter and waste. Old furniture, construction debris, and outdated appliances often take up valuable space and require professional hauling. The company's arrival in Bloomington offers an immediate, accessible solution.

To make the service more impactful, Junk Masters prioritizes eco-friendly disposal methods. Rather than sending everything directly to landfills, the team carefully sorts items for recycling and donation whenever possible. This approach reduces environmental impact while also helping local families and organizations benefit from repurposed items.

What Customers Can Expect from Junk Masters in Bloomington

Expanding into Bloomington means customers now have access to a full suite of junk removal services designed to simplify the cleanup process. Residents and business owners will benefit from:

Professional removal of household items, office equipment, and construction debris

Environmentally conscious practices that emphasize recycling and donation

Safe and efficient demolition services for sheds, hot tubs, and small structures

Same-day and next-day availability to accommodate urgent cleanup needs

Friendly, uniformed crews who handle the heavy lifting from start to finish

This expansion is designed to deliver more than just clean spaces. It provides peace of mind, knowing that unwanted items are managed responsibly and that customers can count on a dependable local team.

With the launch of services in Bloomington, Junk Masters is also reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for property managers, real estate agents, and contractors who require reliable junk removal for larger projects.

Supporting Sustainability Across the Twin Cities

The company's expansion aligns with a broader effort to promote sustainability across Minnesota. Junk Masters has consistently worked with local partners to divert as much material as possible away from landfills. Through GBP Link, residents can see firsthand how the company integrates responsible practices into every job.

Whether it is recycling scrap materials, donating reusable furniture, or properly disposing of hazardous waste, the Junk Masters approach demonstrates that junk removal can be both practical and environmentally responsible.

A Growing Commitment to Community Service

The move into Bloomington not only meets demand but also reflects Junk Masters' ongoing investment in local communities.“We want to ensure that every neighborhood we serve has access to reliable junk hauling,” added Mitch Harrison.“Our growth into Bloomington is part of a long-term plan to expand responsibly while maintaining the high-quality service our customers expect.”

This expansion also brings new opportunities for employment, offering residents in the area positions within the company's operations. In doing so, Junk Masters supports both the local economy and the community at large.

Take Back Your Space Today

Bloomington residents and businesses no longer need to let clutter and debris take up valuable room. Junk Masters makes it easy to reclaim space with fast, friendly, and sustainable services. From single-room cleanouts to demolition projects, the company delivers solutions designed for convenience and peace of mind.

For more information about junk removal in Bloomington or to schedule a pickup, visit the official website today.

About Junk Masters

Junk Masters is a locally owned junk removal company based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, serving Minneapolis, Bloomington, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in residential and commercial junk removal, demolition, recycling, and donation services. Known for eco-friendly practices and professional crews, Junk Masters helps customers reclaim their spaces while contributing to a more sustainable future.