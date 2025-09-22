Last Chance: $40,000 Federal Solar Loan Ending Soon Solos Energy Guides Homeowners In The Okanagan And Calgary Regions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kelowna, BC & Calgary, AB - September 22, 2025 - Homeowners across the Okanagan and Greater Calgary area have just weeks left to benefit from the Canada Greener Homes Loan , which offers up to $40,000 in interest-free financing for residential solar installations. Applications for this federal program will close on October 1, 2025, and Solos Energy - the most 5-star reviewed solar company in the Okanagan - is helping families in both regions act before the deadline.

“The Greener Homes Loan has made solar possible for thousands of Canadian families,” said Maarten Vos, founder and CEO of Solos Energy.“We don't want homeowners in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, or Calgary, Airdrie, Okotoks, and Cochrane to miss out. Our team is ready to walk them through the process - from energy audits and design to installation - so they can start saving with solar before the program closes.”

The interest-free loan can cover the full cost of a solar system, making solar one of the most affordable home upgrades available today. In BC and Alberta, most systems pay for themselves in 8–12 years, delivering long-term returns of 4%–10% annually while protecting households from rising energy costs.

Key Loan Details



Up to $40,000, 0% interest financing for home energy upgrades, including solar.

Covers full solar installation with repayment terms of up to 10 years.

Available to homeowners across the Okanagan (Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon, Penticton) and Greater Calgary (Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere). Solos Energy manages design, permitting, installation, and aftercare for every project.



About Solos Energy

Founded in West Kelowna, Solos Energy is a family-owned solar installation company proudly serving both British Columbia's Okanagan region and Southern Alberta. Known for its integrity, educational approach, and expert craftsmanship, Solos Energy has become the most highly rated solar installer in the Okanagan. The company provides customized solutions for solar panels, battery storage, and EV chargers, helping Canadian homeowners achieve long-term savings, energy independence, and a positive environmental impact.

Homeowners are encouraged to act quickly before the October 1, 2025 deadline for the Canada Greener Homes Loan.



Okanagan homeowners: Learn more about Kelowna solar installation or call (250) 258-8344 . Greater Calgary homeowners: Explore Calgary solar panel installations or call (587) 299-3536 .