Lu Alleruzzo Steps Down As CEO Of Immunophotonics After 15 Years, Leadership Transition To New CEO & President Announced

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Immunophotonics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immune-stimulating drugs to augment routine tumor destruction techniques, has announced that Lu Alleruzzo will be stepping down as CEO after more than 15 years of dedicated leadership. Lu Alleruzzo will remain with the company as a director and co-founder. Together with co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Tomas Hode, they will advise the company as it enters this new phase.Bobby Sandage, Chairman of the board remarked,“Lu Alleruzzo has been an integral part of Immunophotonics since its inception, playing a crucial role in the development and growth of the company. Under his leadership, Immunophotonics has made significant advancements in the field of cancer immunotherapy, with their lead product, IP-001. His contributions have been invaluable, and he will continue to provide guidance and support to the company in his new role.”Miguel Zubizarreta, the new CEO of Immunophotonics, is a proven entrepreneur who built a billion-dollar business across multiple industries, including healthcare. His experience in scaling companies and driving investor value comes at a pivotal time as Immunophotonics advances its clinical and commercial strategies. He is a visionary leader and brings both discipline and inspiration to our mission."I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Immunophotonics and continue the incredible work that Lu has done. I am confident that with the talented team and our innovative novel immune stimulant, IP-001, we will continue to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer," commented Mr. Zubizarreta.Robert Arch, PhD in Cancer immunology, will be taking on the role of President. Dr. Arch has over 30 years of academic and industry experience with deep expertise in drug development in oncology, immunologic disorders, and chronic liver diseases in large pharma and small biotech companies. He will now oversee the day-to-day operations, working closely with Mr. Zubizarreta to ensure a smooth transition.The leadership transition at Immunophotonics marks an exciting new chapter for the company as they continue to make strides in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The company is confident that with the guidance of Lu Alleruzzo, the leadership of Miguel Zubizarreta and Robert Arch, and the dedication of their team, they will continue to make a positive impact in the fight against cancer.About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts as both an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the targeted tumor antigens, (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. Immune cells activated through this systemic, adaptive immune response then seek out and eliminate their targets throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company's intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with local injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active anticancer immune response, also known as an abscopal effect. The company's world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Contact:...Related Links:

