Heron Bay Capital Management Named To PSN Top Guns List Of Best Performing Strategies For Q2 2025

Heron Bay Capital Management

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heron Bay Capital Management ("HBCM") announced today it has been named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies as of Q2 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers to compare performance across peer groups.Two of HBCM's proprietary equity strategies were named Top Gun Strategies:.Large Cap Select – A concentrated domestic equity strategy achieved“1 Year” and“3 Year” awards relative to the Large Cap, Large Cap Value, and US Value universe. These awards indicate that the strategy achieved one of the top ten returns over a one-year and three-year period relative to other investment managers with comparable strategies..U.S. Small and Mid Capitalization (SMID) – A concentrated domestic equity strategy achieved a“1 Year” award relative to the Mid Value and Small-Mid Value Universe. These awards indicate that the strategy had one of the top ten returns over a one-year period relative to investment managers in the same universe.“We seek to build portfolios of resilient businesses with enduring cash flows and ample growth opportunities. Our clients are thrilled to be working with professionals that control risk through stock selection, not making macroeconomic judgments. With this steadfast approach, we can remain invested for clients who will benefit from long-term compounding. Heron Bay is pleased to be a PSN Top Gun Award winner because we know that we've done well for our clients,” said Paul Seizert, Chief Operating Officer of Heron Bay Capital Management.The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be found at [ ]About Heron Bay Capital ManagementHBCM is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm. HBCM develops and manages institutional-style investment portfolios using a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative tools that focus on risk management, quality, valuation, and sentiment. Heron Bay's portfolios are characterized by high conviction, high active share, and low turnover. HBCM serves institutional investors, family offices, other registered investment advisors, and high-net-worth individuals.For more information about HBCM, visit .About PSNFor nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database, showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges, and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 years of data, including net and gross-of-fee returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online []( ).

Paul Seizert

Heron Bay Capital Management

+1 248-970-0900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.