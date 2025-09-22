Coherent Unveils A Family Of Integrated Circuits For Next-Generation Optical Transceivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced a new family of quad-channel integrated circuits that enable faster, more efficient optical transceivers for cloud, AI, and telecom networks. Coherent has been developing high-speed fiber-optic communication ASICs for over 25 years and is now leveraging its long and proven experience to extend its selected open-market portfolio.

The new set of products includes a 4-channel driver for silicon photonics Mach-Zehnder modulators (CHR2075) designed for 800G and 1.6T pluggable modules, as well as a chipset consisting of a 4-channel differential transimpedance amplifier (CHR1094) and a Mach-Zehnder modulator driver amplifier (CHR2094) for 400G ZR/ZR+ coherent optical links. Together, these ICs deliver industry-leading performance with lower power consumption, helping network operators scale capacity while reducing energy use. All the ICs feature an integrated 10-bit monitoring ADC and are fully controllable through a 4-wire SPI interface.

“Coherent continues to extend its fiber-optic ASIC portfolio with solutions that are critical to the future of high-speed networks,” said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive VP of Semiconductor Devices at Coherent.“By making these products available to the open market, we are enabling faster adoption of 400G and 800G technologies and supporting the next wave of innovation in cloud and AI connectivity.”

Samples of all the new ICs are available now. Full production release of the CHR1094 and CHR2094 is planned for November 2025, followed by the CHR2075 in December 2025. Coherent will showcase these innovations at ECOC 2025, booth C3124, where visitors can engage with experts, explore live demonstrations, and learn how these new ASICs enable the future of high-speed optical communications.

