Class Action Filed Against Savara Inc. (SVRA) - November 7, 2025 Deadline To Join Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Savara Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVRA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Savara Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 4, 2024 and May 23, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SVRA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) MOLBREEVI BLA, the treatment of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI's chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (ii) accordingly, FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (iii) foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; (iv) delay in MOLBREEVI's regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Savara Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

