NX Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Securities Class Action Against Quanex Building Products Corporation

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) securities between December 12, 2024 and September 5, 2025. Quanex is an international supplier of engineered home components and access solutions to the construction industry, including windows, doors, cabinetry, and vinyl products.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Failed to Disclose Operational Issues Related to the Tyman Acquisition

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman Mexico facility were significantly“underinvested”; (2) as a result, the Company's tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near“catastrophic” levels; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs,“pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; (4) that Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When the truth was revealed, Quanex's stock price fell $2.73, or 13.1%, to close at $18.18 per share on September 5, 2025. The stock price continued to decline on the subsequent trading day, falling $1.98 or 10.9%, to close at $16.20 per share on September 8, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Quanex Building Products Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

