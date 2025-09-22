'Very Serious Threat': Trump Sounds Alarm As Venezuelan Militia 'Caught' Training Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump on Truth Social warned of a“very serious threat” after claiming that US forces caught a Venezuelan militia in training.

“TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!” Trump wrote, highlighting rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela amid ongoing military activity in the Caribbean.

The warning comes after the US deployed warships and F-35 fighter jets to the southern Caribbean near Venezuela in what Washington describes as an anti-drug and anti-terrorism mission.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of seeking regime change and infringing on his country's sovereignty. Recent reports indicate that Venezuela has organized civilian military training exercises, including weapon handling, basic first aid, and strategic drills, as a response to the US presence.

The situation has heightened regional tensions, with both nations exchanging accusations over military intentions and drug trafficking allegations.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela are sharply rising as Washington deploys warships, fighter jets, and a nuclear-powered submarine to the southern Caribbean, prompting a response from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

US military deployment

Nearly a month ago, the United States sent a flotilla of eight warships, accompanied by 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico , to waters off Venezuela. The operation, described by Washington as anti-drug and anti-terrorism, includes a landing force of 2,000 Marines.

According to President Donald Trump, the US forces have destroyed three speedboats alleged to be carrying drugs , resulting in over a dozen fatalities. On his Truth Social platform, Trump called the Venezuelan militia“a very serious threat” and shared video footage of one boat exploding.

The deployment has sparked concern across Latin America, with critics warning of the potential for escalation and raising questions over the legality of lethal strikes on suspected drug traffickers, which are not capital offenses under US law.

Venezuelan response

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced US actions as an attack on national sovereignty and accused Washington of pursuing regime change. Maduro met with rural workers in the Aragua region, calling on“millions” to be prepared to defend Venezuela.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez described the situation as an“undeclared war” and emphasized the government's commitment to train civilians in basic military skills, first aid, ideological education, and weapons handling. Similar sessions were held in San Cristobal, Barinas, and the Caribbean island of La Orchila.

Maduro also sent a letter to Trump on September 6, rejecting US allegations that he leads a drug cartel and urging dialogue to maintain peace in the hemisphere.“It is the worst fake news that has been launched against our country,” the letter states. Maduro maintains that Venezuela is largely drug-free and has neutralized most illicit drugs attempting to cross from Colombia.

Ongoing US-Venezuela conflict

The US military strikes have continued despite Maduro's letter, including attacks on two more boats – one near Venezuela and another near the Dominican Republic – resulting in additional fatalities.

Relations have been further strained amid ongoing deportation flights , with over 13,000 Venezuelans repatriated to Caracas since January. Venezuela continues to sell oil to the US, but diplomatic ties remain fragile.

Washington insists its operations target drug trafficking networks, while Caracas frames the deployments as an assault on its sovereignty. The unfolding situation raises questions about legality, international relations, and the risk of broader regional instability.

As US-Venezuela tensions mount, both sides show little sign of compromise. While the Trump administration frames its actions as a necessary anti-drug measure, Maduro's government emphasizes defense, sovereignty, and resistance to perceived US aggression.

| Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio amid H-1B visa fee hike, tariff talks