OECS Director-General French Senate Advances Dialogue On Regional Cooperation

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), H.E. Dr Didacus Jules, engaged in a virtual meeting with the Delegation of the French Senate for Overseas Territories on September 17, 2025.

The meeting was hosted by the office of the French Ambassador in Saint Lucia. The discussions provided an opportunity for the senate committee to gain a better understanding of the engagement of the French Territories in the regional integration movement and the cultural and geographic importance of their engagement with their neighbouring countries.

Regional Integration: Moving forward together

Dr Jules recalled that the Eastern Caribbean has built a unique model of cooperation, set out in the Revised Treaty of Basseterre and the Protocol of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union. He stressed that integration is not an abstract ambition but a lived reality for OECS citizens, illustrated by the free movement of people, a single economic space, and shared institutions such as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. This, he noted, is a practical demonstration of how small states can confront global challenges more effectively when working together.

“When we talk about regional cooperation in the Eastern Caribbean, it really comes down to something simple but powerful: small states realising that by pooling our efforts, we can achieve far more together than we could ever do alone.”

The French Territories at the heart of cooperation

The director-general emphasised that Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Saint Martin also play a decisive role in this process. Their contributions extend beyond participation as their involvement has amplified the reach of regional integration and introduced new dynamism to OECS cooperation.

“The French Caribbean territories are not on the margins of our integration story, they are active players and leaders. They bring resources, technical expertise, and innovative practices that enrich the OECS and strengthen cooperation across the Eastern Caribbean.”

He further recognised Guadeloupe's chairmanship of the OECS Biodiversity and Ecosystems Management Committee (BEMC)“providing direction on conservation priorities across the region”, and welcomed Martinique's assumption of that leadership role in 2026, ensuring continuity in regional environmental priorities.

Overcoming Boundaries: Cooperation on climate and environment

Environmental resilience was highlighted as a shared priority between France and the OECS. Dr Jules cited collaborative projects such as REMAR (Resilient Ecosystems through Mangrove Restoration), a €5.5 million project to restore mangrove ecosystems across OECS member states, supported by the French Development Agency (AFD) and the French Global Environment Facility, as examples of how partnerships can produce real results.

“What makes this project special is its strong collaboration with our French members, who bring expertise, local site managers, and best practices that can be shared across the wider OECS.”

A people-centered vision

The director-general concluded by reminding that integration is ultimately about improving lives across the region.

“At the heart of all of this, our work is really about people, ensuring that the citizens of the Eastern Caribbean feel the benefits of integration in their daily lives, whether through greater opportunity, stronger social services, or more protection against the climate crisis.”

This exchange marked another step in deepening the relations between the OECS and France, reinforcing cooperation, addressing shared challenges, and delivering tangible benefits for the people of the Caribbean.

