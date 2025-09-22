Alithya Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Alithya Group inc. : Announced that its subsidiary Alithya Digital Technology Corporation has achieved Bronze-level status in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB). The certification recognizes organizations who demonstrate leadership in Indigenous relations and are actively committed to integrating economic reconciliation throughout their business operations with accountability. Alithya Group inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.65.
