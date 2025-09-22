Nebari Partners, LLC Acquired Warrants Of Abcourt Mines Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebari Partners, LLC (“”) announces that through Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (the“”) it has entered into a second agreement to amend its credit agreement (the“”) with Abcourt Mines Inc. (“” or the“”) pursuant to which an additional USD$2,000,000 is made available as a loan to the Corporation (the“”). In connection with the closing of the Upsized Loan, the Abcourt issued 14,395,259 non-transferable warrants of Abcourt (the“”) to Nebari, each exercisable for one common share of the Abcourt (a“”) at an exercise price of $0.096 per Warrant Share until July 3, 2028, subject to a pro-rata reduction if the aggregate amount borrowed from the Lender is US$12,000,000 (the“”) is prepaid in whole or in part before July 3, 2026. In such case, a pro rata number of Warrants will have their term reduced to the later of July 3, 2026 and 30 days from the date of such Principal Amount reduction or repayment, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“”). For any additional information in relation to the Loan Agreement and the secured financing facility between Abcourt and the Lender please see the press releases issued and filed on SEDAR+ by Abcourt on April 10, 2025, June 18, 2025, July 3, 2025 and September 10 and 19, 2025.

Prior to September 18, 2025, Nebari held a total of 101,945,298 Warrants and upon the issuance of the 14,395,259 on September 18, 2025, Nebari held a total of 116,340,557 Warrants. As a result of the September 18, 2025 issuance of Warrants, Nebari held a total of 10.3% of Abcourt's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis and thereby becoming a reporting insider of Abcourt and requiring the filing of an early warning report. Nebari holds the 116,340,557 Warrants through Nebari Natural Resources AIV II, LP.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Nebari or the Related Entities (as defined below) may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Warrants and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively,“ Securities ”) of Abcourt in the open market or otherwise, and Nebari and the Related Entities reserve the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Abcourt and other relevant factors.

An early warning report will be filed by Nebari in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Nebari Partners, LLC

Nebari's head office is located at 667 Madison Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, N.Y., U.S.A., 10065. Nebari is the investment manager of Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP and Nebari Natural Resources AIV II, LP (together, the“ Related Entities ”).

Abcourt's head office is located at 475 Av. De L'Église, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, J0Z 1Y1.

