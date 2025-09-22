Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Hails Tiktok Deal As Win For Small Business


2025-09-22 02:15:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates all parties involved in finalizing the acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations into a new, U.S.-based subsidiary. This structure both addresses national security concerns and safeguards a platform that supports America's entrepreneurs.

With more than 7.5 million U.S. businesses on TikTok, employing over 28 million worker , this is not about dance videos or entertainment. For small business owners, TikTok offers measurable, scalable, and mission-critical growth. In fact, 74% of businesses that utilize TikTok have attributed their ability to scale to the platform and 52% note they rely on the app to stay competitive . It has opened the kind of visibility that once required venture capital backing or years of slow brand building. It is not about trends. It is about tools.

“Today's agreement is a win for American small businesses,” said Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO.“By protecting data here at home while preserving the reach and opportunity of this platform, leaders have ensured continuity for millions of entrepreneurs. For Main Street, TikTok has leveled the playing field by giving every small firm the chance to reach customers, grow sales, and survive in a fiercely competitive market.”

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, contributing nearly 50% of U.S. GDP and over 66% of net new jobs. Their continued growth is essential to American prosperity. This deal represents more than a business transaction; it is a commitment to innovation, economic freedom, and the people who keep our communities strong.

About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

