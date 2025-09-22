Posiflex Unlocks Smarter Business Solutions With AI-Enabled Innovations At GITEX GLOBAL 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Posiflex Technology Inc. , a global leader in Point of Sale (POS) systems and Online-to-Offline (O2O) solutions, and the, will present its next-generation portfolio of AI-enabled solutions at, taking place fromUnder the theme“Enabling the Future AI Economy with Smarter Business Solutions,” Posiflex will present a comprehensive portfolio of innovations that redefine the future of retail and hospitality, spanning from self-service kiosks to advanced contactless transactions technologies, all engineered to enhance customer experiences, optimize operations, and accelerate business growth. Visitors are invited to discover these solutions at

SCO Series – AI-Powered Smart Self-Checkout

Posiflex also introduces its next-generation self-checkout (SCO) kiosks equipped with AI-driven product recognition, integrated weighing scales or RFID scanners, and advanced loss-prevention features. These capabilities accelerate the checkout process, minimize errors, and enhance security, creating a smarter and more convenient shopping experience for both customers and retailers.

Tap-to-Pay POS Solution – Contactless, Secure, and Fast

Revolutionizing retail interactions, Posiflex introduces a Tap-to-Pay POS solution powered by its proprietary NFC on Touch technology with multi-antenna support. Demonstrated on the sleek GT Series POS terminal, the solution delivers fully contactless transactions with enhanced speed and security. Featuring a 4mm ultra-thin bezel, a 400-nit high-brightness display, and superior touch responsiveness, the GT Series delivers smooth, intuitive interactions. Its dual-sided design enhances customer engagement, making it ideal for dynamic, customer-facing environments.

MT-6200 Series with TA-650 Attachment – Mobile Checkout with Maximum Flexibility

The MT-6200 Series tablet can be paired with the innovative TA-650 attachment, transforming it into a fully portable checkout device. This versatile combination allows staff to serve customers anywhere within the store, enabling faster, more flexible service delivery and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

KDS Series – Performance-Driven Kitchen Solutions

The new 21.5” high-brightness Kitchen Display System (KDS) is purpose-built for demanding back-of-house environments. Featuring a sealed, durable enclosure, the KDS supports bump bar and barcode scanner integration and delivers 400-nit brightness with anti-reflective, anti-fingerprint glass, ensuring clear visibility even in intense kitchen conditions. This robust design empowers operators to optimize workflows and maintain reliability under heat and heavy usage.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Posiflex will also debut its newest POS terminals and kiosk solutions, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses across retail, hospitality, and quick-service restaurants. These innovations continue to strengthen Posiflex's commitment to advancing digital transformation and enabling businesses to thrive in the AI economy.

We welcome you to visit our booth at Booth H15-E50 . You can also contact us in advance to book a meeting with one of our representatives at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 to understand your challenges, needs and requirements for sourcing retail technology solutions.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a global leading Commercial AIoT platform powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and Scenario-defined Embedded Appliance Solutions. Pillared by three brands, Posiflex Group consists of Posiflex as global top 5 brand in POS & Kiosk, Portwell as Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) for managed self-service automation – together with a common mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journey across the connected world.

