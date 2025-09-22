EUR/JPY Forecast Today 22/09 : EUR Pulls Back Against JPY
- The euro dropped a bit against the Japanese yen during the day on Friday, breaking below the ¥174 level. The ¥174 level is an area that previously has been resistant, as it was the top of the ascending triangle that I have been watching so closely. All things being equal, the market is likely to continue to see this area as important, but the short-term pullback I think offers a bit of value that people might be willing to take advantage of.
Remember that the interest rate differential still favors the euro, although the euro isn't the high yielding currency that I would choose based on swap to trade against the Japanese yen. From a technical analysis standpoint, it's obvious that this is a market that is very bullish, and what I find interesting about the ascending triangle is that it not only has an up trending line but also has the 50 Day EMA sitting right at that line offering support as well. Ultimately, this is a market that I'm looking at dips as potential buying opportunities, and therefore I think it's only a matter of time before we get involved in this market to the upside yet again.
