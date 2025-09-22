Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-22
22.09.2025
Mutares receives an irrevocable offer from Fouré Lagadec (SNEF Group) to buy portfolio company Clecim

  • Supplier of high-end steel processing line solutions
  • Successful transformation and optimization processes after carve-out with ROIC of more than 10x
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million
  • Closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2025

Munich, September 22, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has received an irrevocable offer from Fouré Lagadec, a subsidiary of SNEF, to buy Mutares' portfolio company Clecim. The parties will now engage in a consultation process of the relevant works councils. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 after the consultation and subject to customary conditions.

Clecim is a renowned supplier of carbon and stainless-steel processing lines, stainless steel rolling mills as well as mechatronic products and metallurgical services, serving steelmakers around the world for more than 100 years. The company generates approx. EUR 55 million in revenues and has a workforce of ca. 200 employees.

Since Clecim's carve-out of Primetals Technologies Group in 2021, the company under the leadership of Thomas Comte, who was appointed as CEO at the time of the acquisition and supported by the Mutares operations team, has undergone a transformation and optimization process, focusing on key projects and products to improve overall quality, implementing tight project management to improve performance and profitability as well as optimizing cost structure measures. Over the past years, Clecim has also successfully launched a diversification strategy and entered several new markets including defence and energy sectors. Fouré Lagadec plans to build on the company's initiatives, develop synergies and further grow the business internationally.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments:“The aimed sale of Clecim validates Mutares' strategic approach to unlocking value for its portfolio companies. Over the past four years, we have successfully repositioned Clecim as a stand-alone company, ready for further global expansion, by leveraging our specialised knowledge of the steel engineering industry. This exit to a strategic buyer would demonstrate our team's ability to grow and stabilise companies while creating sustainable value for Mutares and our portfolio companies.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are part of the selection index SDAX.


