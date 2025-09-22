Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Successfully Demonstrates AI-Powered Drone Imagery Analysis In The Philippines
-
SPAI took part in a training event hosted by the Philippine Army to showcase its patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) technology.
This technology is designed to detect more than 150 small and difficult-to-see threats like landmines, cluster munitions, and more.
At the training event, more than 30 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (“EOD”) technicians were taught how drone imagery analysis can improve the detection of these dangerous threats.
Safe Pro Group (NADSAQ: SPAI) , a company delivering AI-powered security and defense solutions, recently participated in a training event with the Philippine Army ( ).
The training event, which took place in Camp Aquino in Tarlac, Philippines, was all about unexploded ordinance (“UXO”) and landmine detection. At the event, SPAI had a successful demonstration of the...
