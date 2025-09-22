Art Worth Festival Seeks Volunteers, October 23 To 26, Fort Worth Texas

Live Demonstrations: artist Kat Warwick instructs young enthusiast in sculpting stone

A work by mixed media artist, Carrie Pearce

Art Worth is noted for glorious performances of Classical Music: TCU Harp Choir 2024

Art Worth Festival seeking Volunteers to help set up and stage event celebrating visual arts and classical music.

- Dr. Corey Trahan, Director of TCU Opera StudioFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Art Worth Festival is seeking Volunteers to help set up and stage our festival on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork : volunteer opportunities are available from October 23 through 26, 2025. This year marks the fourth annual edition of the Art Worth Festival, which takes place October 24 through 26, and is Free and open to the public.The Art Worth Festival is a celebration of the visual arts and classical music. The exhibition includes the work of more than 80 artists, as well as continuous live demonstrations of arts disciplines, such as glassblowing, metalsmithing, hand-thrown pottery, and woodturning. Another focus of the Art Worth Festival is Classical Music; the free performances are provided by area ensembles ranging from FWISD students to the university music programs of TCU, UNT, UTA, and Texas Wesleyan, as well as professional companies, such as The Fort Worth Opera , which will perform daily.Community volunteers are sought to assist in staging the Art Worth Festival. The event's need for volunteer assistance include Artist Check-In, event Set Up (and move-out), and Artist & Community Relations during the event. The following link allows volunteer candidates to review and select times and activities available to volunteer at this community event.Our set up is on Thursday, October 23, from 8am to 5pm. The festival is open on Friday October 24 and Saturday October 25, from 10am to 6pm; Sunday's hours are 11am to 4pm (followed immediately by the moveout process).Physical requirements vary with the activities chosen; the set-up and move-out activities require some strength and most of the activities involve walking.The Art Worth Festival takes place on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109.The Art Worth Festival is staged by ArtWorks Foundation a 501{c}3 non-profit dedicated to helping artists grow, in the scope of their business as well as the excellence of their work, through programs including exhibition and education initiatives. We also award scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft, and are working toward establishing a regional center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas.For more about the Art Worth Festival, see:

from the Art Worth Festival 2024

