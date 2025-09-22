Nationwide Voting Opens For Imagefirst's 5Th Annual Heroesfirst Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $16,500 to be awarded to healthcare heroes who exemplify the best in patient experience

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST® proudly announces the launch of nationwide voting for its 5th Annual HeroesFIRST Contest, honoring healthcare heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. After receiving an overwhelming number of nominations and heartwarming stories submitted by associates, the HeroesFIRST judging panel selected 20 finalists. Voting is now open to the public from September 22 - October 3, 2025, at imagefirst .

As an industry leader with a commitment to enhancing the patient experience, ImageFIRST is honoring those in the healthcare field who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of their patients each and every day.

“ImageFIRST is honored to serve those who serve others,” says ImageFIRST CEO Edward H. Orzetti.“The compassion and resilience of our healthcare heroes may often go unrecognized, but their impact resonates in every life they touch. HeroesFIRST serves as an annual reminder to celebrate the people who bring humanity to healthcare and inspire all of us to do more, give more, and be more.”

ImageFIRST Service Team members and Customer Advocates nominated exceptional healthcare heroes at the facilities they serve. Hundreds of nominations from more than 80 markets nationwide were reviewed before being narrowed to the Top 20. These finalists are now featured on ImageFIRST's contest website for a nationwide vote.

The 2025 HeroesFIRST finalists include:

Debra Bell , Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Middlebury, IN

Talania Cook , Children's West Surgery Center in Knoxville, TN

Cheryl Dicus , Durango Outpatient Surgery Center in Las Vegas, NV

Marnie Doyle , The Imaging Center at Johnstown in Johnstown, CO

Amanda Fricke , Allina Health Surgery Center- Brooklyn Park in Brooklyn Park, MN

Lisa Gilbert , Eyecare Medical Group in Portland, ME

Marcella Gordon , Christus Children's Hospital in San Antonio, TX

Lisa Harvey , Peninsula Surgery Center in Redwood City, CA

Barb Herman , River Road Surgery Center in Salem, OR

Javen Hinojosa , Edinburg Regional Medical Center in Edinburg, TX

Trina Kjos , Allina Health Surgery Center Lakeville in Lakeville, MN

Kala Leugers , Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY

Liana MacDevitt , Elite Body Sculpture in Houston, TX

Taylor Miech , Boston IVF in Providence, RI

Melanie Nowak , Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, MO

Brenda Rand , Ronald McDonald House - CMH in Kansas City, MO

Nicole Sheehan , Professional Physical Therapy in Newton, MA

Anthony Whitley , Novant Health in Winston-Salem, NC

Emma Young , Canyon Ridge Surgery Center in Las Vegas, NV

Tiffany Yuhas , City of Hope in Los Angeles, CA

Now through October 3rd, the public can cast their vote for the local Healthcare Hero that inspires them the most. Following the voting period, the top eight Heroes with the most votes will be awarded prizes, totaling $16,500 for representing the best in patient experience.

To learn more about each finalist and cast your vote, visit . Voting closes on Friday, October 3rd at 11:59 p.m. EST. Limit one vote per person.

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, facility service programs, and more while managing their clients' linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited (81 and counting) and TRSA Food Service certified (8) facilities in the industry. For more information, visit .

