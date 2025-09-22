Cymstar Awarded U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Contract For F-16 Cymlite-MCS Training System

Virtual F-16 cockpit inside the CymLITE-MCS environment, delivering immersive training for the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

Contract delivers F-16 CymLITE-MCS to USAF Test Pilot School, enhancing training with flexible, immersive, and cost-effective capabilities.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CymSTAR , a leading provider of aircrew and maintenance training solutions, announced today at the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (USAF TPS), under Air Force Materiel Command, at Edwards Air Force Base, to deliver one CymLITE-MCS F-16 training system. Delivery of the initial training capability is scheduled for September 2026 with potential for follow-on support and modifications. The system will serve graduate-level test pilot, combat systems officer, and flight test engineer training.

The CymLITE Mission Combat Simulator (MCS) is an advanced solution that integrates Mission Systems, S.A.'s Mission Combat Simulator® (MCS) with a Precision Flight Controls (PFC) Defense F-16 cockpit replica tailored to USAF TPS specifications. The licensed CymLITE-MCS package includes mixed-reality headset support, intelligent mission scripting, and an instructor station. Designed as a modular and deployable capability, it fills a critical gap in the TPS training continuum by complementing existing devices with affordable, flexible tools for emergency procedure familiarization, artificial intelligence experimentation, flight test technique rehearsal, and system evaluation.

“This award reflects CymSTAR's ability to meet the varied and demanding requirements of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School with a cost-effective, innovative solution for training test pilots and flight test engineers”, said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR.“By deploying CymLITE-MCS at Edwards AFB, we are proud to help shape the future of flight test training with a system that supports the wide spectrum of training that occurs at Air Force Test Pilot School”, Marticello added.

Beyond flight test, The MCS environment builds proficiency from basic flight maneuvers to complex warfighting scenarios, enabling training in avionics, weapons systems, air combat tactics, radar operation, navigation, and emergency procedures. The system supports integration with test and training networks, threat generation systems, and classified environments. Aircraft and weapons configurations within the environment can be customized to match real-world training objectives.

The Precision Flight Controls (PFC) Defense cockpit replica delivers full tactile fidelity, with every switch, display, and control mirroring the F-16 experience. This high-fidelity replication provides pilots with the muscle memory and situational awareness required for mission success.

The CymLITE-MCS also offers adaptability across platforms, with integration possible for both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft and compatibility with cockpit replicas from any distributor. It features detailed 3D cockpit virtual recreations, high-resolution aircraft models, and a library of combat systems that includes aircraft, vehicles, ships, missiles, and air defense systems. Virtual and mixed-reality visuals, dynamic environments, and multiple theater maps with realistic weather enhance training realism. The system further supports Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) and Joint Fires Observer (JFO) operations during distributed Joint Fire Sessions, strengthening its role in both symmetric and asymmetric training scenarios.

About CymSTAR

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew and maintenance training systems integrator offering engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied nations, and leading organizations in the aerospace industry. With over 20 years of experience, we specialize in modifications, upgrades, development, integration, and sustainment of training systems designed to prepare military personnel for mission readiness and operational success.

Our company is proud to be a HUBZone-certified small business, employing over 200 skilled professionals across the United States. At CymSTAR, we understand our clients' unique needs, and our team is committed to delivering customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Whether you want to enhance your training programs, develop new capabilities, or sustain existing systems, CymSTAR is your trusted partner-Proven, Reliable, and Unmatched. Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services and how we can help you achieve your goals.

For more information and inquiries, please visit .

Matt Jamison, VP of Business Development: ...

Sophie D Bates

TABLO Marketing & Communications

+1 941-914-7032

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.