HOCS Consulting Recognized As XDR Partner Of The Year 2025 By Barracuda Networks

HOCS Consulting named XDR Partner of the Year 2025

- Scott Vogel

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HOCS Consulting today announced it has been named XDR Partner of the Year 2025 by Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for businesses of all sizes. The 2025 Barracuda Partner Awards honor top-performing channel partners driving exceptional customer outcomes and business growth.

"Receiving the XDR Partner of the Year 2025 award is a proud moment for our team at HOCS Consulting. Our collaboration with Barracuda has enabled us to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity solutions that help our clients grow securely and confidently. This recognition speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the strength of our partnership with Barracuda," said Scott Vogel, Director of Sales and Marketing at HOCS Consulting.

The award was presented to HOCS Consulting at Discover25 Americas, Barracuda's annual flagship partner event. This year's event was held in Chicago, welcoming more than 150 managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, distributors, and hybrid partners from across the region.

"Partners like HOCS Consulting are critical to our mission of making cybersecurity easy to buy, deploy and use," said Greg Saenz, vice president. of channels, Americas at Barracuda. "This award recognizes their exceptional commitment to helping customers stay protected against today's sophisticated and constantly evolving cyberthreats while driving innovation and growth in the channel. We're proud to celebrate their success and the powerful outcomes we're achieving together."



About HOCS Consulting

HOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what's best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading global cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all sized businesses. Our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform secures email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, managed XDR and a centralized dashboard to maximize protection and strengthen cyber resilience. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide, Barracuda delivers powerful defenses that are easy to buy, deploy and use.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, BarracudaONE, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

