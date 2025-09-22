Take Part Foundation To Host 2025 Donut Run 5K Benefiting Rare Pediatric Disease Research

In the past year alone, 24 pediatric patients were able to complete genetic testing thanks to Take Part, with an additional 31 approved.

Event includes a special ceremony presenting $100,000 check to St. Louis Children's Hospital

- Michelle Oliva, Nurse Navigator at WashU Medicine, Department of GeneticsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Take Part Foundation (Take Part), a St. Louis-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that identifies and funds medical research for rare pediatric conditions, hosts their annual Donut Run on October 11 at 8:30 a.m. at The Hub STL in Chesterfield, Mo. The run or walk raises awareness and funds to support research on rare pediatric diseases and helps families cover the cost of genetic testing. The event also features coffee and donuts from local vendors such as Bikes & Brews and Duck Donuts, live music, face painting, fitness challenges, a photo booth, apparel for sale, and other family-friendly activities.“We are so excited for the return of the Donut Run this year,” said Maria Granados, Co-founder of the Take Part Foundation.“It's inspiring to see our community come together, raising awareness and funds for millions of kids battling rare diseases. We are truly grateful for the support we receive each year and for each person who joins us in fighting for possible!”This year, during a special ceremony, Take Part is presenting a $100,000 check to WashU Medicine physicians from the Genetics and Genomic Medicine Program at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The donation will take place at 10:30 a.m., following the Donut Run. Take Part's contribution will support genetic testing and treatment options. In the past year alone, 24 pediatric patients were able to complete genetic testing thanks to Take Part, with an additional 31 approved. The gift also comes at a critical time, as the cost of whole-exome sequencing and other forms of testing has risen by nearly one-third in recent months. Each week, St. Louis Children's administers five to 10 genetic tests, with 400 annually, yet as many as 30% are denied by insurance. Take Part's support helps close this gap, providing access for underinsured families and those facing financial barriers, and has already led to nine confirmed diagnoses this past year.“The generous grant from the Take Part Foundation has been instrumental for St. Louis Children's, offering vital support for genetic testing for our young patients. This funding significantly enhances our ability to provide early detection and tailored treatments, enabling families to make informed decisions with greater confidence,” stated Michelle Oliva, Nurse Navigator at WashU Medicine, Department of Genetics.“By removing the financial barriers associated with genetic testing, we are fostering equity in healthcare and empowering families with the knowledge they need to manage their health journeys effectively.”For families, access to genetic testing often means finally getting answers after years of uncertainty. With Take Part's support, parents can move beyond endless questions and begin focusing on what their child needs to thrive. To learn more about how to“take part” in the lives of children with rare pediatric diseases, please visit take-part. To register or sponsor this year's Donut Run, visit givesmart. Sponsors for this year's Donut Run include Tax Game Plan LLC, JCP Solutions LLC, Tim Lohmar Attorney at Law, 1905 New Media, WillBInspired, Lindsay Doerr (Magnolia Real Estate), The Knock Podcast and Walgreens.About the Take Part FoundationThe Take Part Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping children with rare and undiagnosed diseases thrive. Too often, the research needed to advance life-altering therapies for children with rare conditions lacks adequate funding. Take Part funds research, provides resources for rare and undiagnosed families to better tell their stories and assists with access to genetic testing needed for a diagnosis. The nonprofit was founded by Matt and Maria Granados, parents of Natalie, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, PYROXD1. The foundation empowers families of children with rare diseases, allowing anyone to“take part” in fighting for what's possible. Learn more at take-part.

Emma Sammuli

1905 New Media

+1 636-697-6098

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.