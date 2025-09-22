Freddie Mac Appoints Matthew Abrusci General Counsel
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Matthew D. Abrusci has joined the company as EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective today. Abrusci brings more than three decades of financial services experience spanning banking, capital markets and securities law.
“Matthew Abrusci brings deep experience across the legal spectrum, and I have no doubt he will quickly become a valued member of Freddie Mac's executive team,” said Mike Hutchins, president and interim CEO of Freddie Mac.
Abrusci's background spans top legal positions across the financial services sector, underscoring his value as Freddie Mac takes steps to become more efficient, effective and financially sound. He joins the company from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Americas, where he served as General Counsel. MUFG offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, consumer finance, asset management, leasing, and others. Previously, he held senior legal positions at the Royal Bank of Canada, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Merrill Lynch, & Co., Inc.
Abrusci received a bachelor's degree and his juris doctorate from St. John's University.
About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
...
