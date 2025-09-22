Deepika Padukone Kalki 2 Controversy: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu Break Silence

About the so-called demands of Deepika Padukone on the set of Kalki 2, the buzz surrounding the much-awaited sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has taken a sudden turn with all sorts of rumors flying about. Some allege that the actress asked for“double salary,” and that she would limit herself to a“5-hour shoot schedule,” setting the entire town in a stir. After that, industry colleagues-cum-actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Tabu stepped in, changing the whole atmosphere one way or the other.

Deepika Padukone Kalki 2 Controversy

According to reports, Deepika Padukone, who plays an important role in Kalki 2, requested that the producers compensate her for her efforts at a significantly escalated fee and, in addition, placed a restriction of five working hours on herself each day. Some working insiders who said it would have implications for either its production schedule or the budget of the film raised some eyebrows at such conditions. In some ways, social media became involved, with opinions mostly divided in whether they were supporting this icon's stature or simply ridiculing her work ethics.

Bhumi Pednekar's Reaction

Among the first to react was actress Bhumi Pednekar. Without directly mentioning Deepika's name, she went on to stress that every actor has the right to negotiate terms that are justified in terms of market value and personal comfort. Bhumi went on to state, "If an artist feels their time and talent deserve a certain compensation, it ultimately is his choice. I would say, at the end of the day, the bottom line is to deliver quality work."

Such a balanced reply found great favor with everyone, for it showed consideration for both the star status Deepika holds and the significance of professionalism in the big-budget industry.

Tabu's Point of View

Another seasoned actress to speak on the subject is indeed Tabu, well-known for being straightforward and for uncompromisingly giving her opinion. She said the issue arises every now and again and isn't new, for the film fraternity has always had discussions about wages and working conditions. "Negotiations are there for every actor, for men and for women. If Deepika has put those terms, that means she believes in what she's putting into the film. The producers and the directors know how best to juggle with those demands and the other needs of the project," she stated..

Industry Reactions and Fan Divide

The entire controversy has inspired a mixed bag of responses. Numerous fans and colleagues stood up for Deepika, saying she deserves every bit of premium treatment, considering her stature globally and her recent successes. Others criticized such unreasonable demands, especially from a project as colossal as Kalki 2, saying they would hurt the film. Trending on the social media site were the hashtags like #DeepikaInKalki2 and #KalkiRow, further raising the bar on the debate.