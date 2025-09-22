AJN Resources Inc. Provides An Update On The Okote Gold Project In The Adola Gold Belt Of The Renowned Arabian-Nubian Shield In Oromia State, Southern Ethiopia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (or the) is pleased to announce that field work including mapping and sampling has commenced on the Okote Gold Project which is located within 100km of the c4.5Moz Lega Dembi Gold Mine, the largest gold producer in Ethiopia. A total of six hundred samples were collected from various trenches excavated for structural information in the previously drilled area, as well as from trenches across new artisanal workings located to the east and north of the area. These samples were sent to ALS Global's laboratory in Addis Ababa for sample preparation and subsequent analysis in Ireland. Godu General Trading S.C. (), the owners of the Okote licence have made all introductions to the local government and have been assured of full support in developing the Okote Project. The Company has also engaged Mining and Drill Systems () of South Africa to conduct a minimum of 1,500m of diamond drilling as per the agreement signed with Godu. MDS are scheduled to mobilize on the 22of September 2025 and expect to be on site within 3 weeks.

Highlights



Mapping and sampling of all new artisanal workings, which cover 3,000m x 500m, is ongoing to identify priority areas for the 1,500m due diligence diamond drilling programme.

600 trench and grab samples submitted to ALS Global for analysis.

Logging of historical drill core stored in Addis Ababa completed.

All newly acquired data will be incorporated into the database to optimise planning of the 1,500m due diligence drilling programme. In-house resource work is ongoing.

CEO and President Klaus Eckhof commented: "We are extremely pleased to have boots on the ground now that all political formalities have been cleared and our due diligence work is ongoing on the Okote Gold Project. Our experienced geological team will be focusing on mapping and sampling the extensive artisanal workings exposed over 3km where there has been no previous exploration. We eagerly await results from trench and grab samples which cover 3km of untested artisanal workings to the east of the area that has been drilled. We now have a month to map and sample all exposures including the area which has been covered by drilling and work out the optimum drilling programme to ensure that results support continuation of the Okote Gold Project."

Trenching on the Okote Gold Project







Figure 1: Historic drill hole, trench (green bars) and rock chip (black triangles) samples on exposed geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



549 channel samples were collected from 18 trenches (green squares) and 62 grab samples (black triangles) were collected from mineralised exposures in artisanal workings. Majority of trenches and rock chip samples covered the eastern portion which has not been drilled and covers a potential strike length of c3km. All samples have been submitted for sample preparation at ALS Global in Addis Ababa and analysis at the accredited ALS laboratory in Ireland.

Geology of the Okote Gold Project

Mineralisation at Okote is typically within quartz vein and stringer systems associated with pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite. These vein systems are hosted within broad N-S to NNE-SSW trending shear zones which dip steeply to the west and exceed 50m in width. Mineralised shears have also been identified in areas of strong contrast in rock competence identified along the contact zones between intrusives and schist units.

Small intrusive bodies of diorite, gabbro, and granite sills are also important features with potential to host significant mineralisation.

QP Statement

Mr. Dylan le Roux (BSc Hons) is an independent consultant of AJN Resources Inc. and a qualified geologist. Mr. le Roux is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 155814). Mr. le Roux is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo.