Tag-N-Trac Breakthrough Cold Chain Tracking Solution Drives Annual Cost Savings For Pharma Shipments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative AI-powered monitoring enables a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company to optimize transport modes without compromising product integrity

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tag-N-Trac , an AI-driven IoT-enabled logistics intelligence leader, has successfully implemented its advanced tracking technology with a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. This solution, developed in partnership with Cold Chain Technologies , has generated millions in cost savings and significantly improved operational efficiency in pharmaceutical shipping. The Tag-N-Trac device offers an impressive battery life, and when coupled with the intelligent SaaS platform, has dramatically improved accuracy, providing timely excursion alerts and reducing the intercept rate for pharma shipments from 1.93% to just 0.3% .

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company faced a critical challenge: ensuring the integrity of its temperature-sensitive products during last-mile shipments. The company needed a solution that could reliably monitor conditions for up to five weeks within a constantly moving, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical container. This wasn't just about data; it was about protecting vital medications.

Recognizing the need to track assets over an extended period, Tag-N-Trac provided analytics to Cold Chain Technologies' logistics team, enabling an optimized shift from costly air shipments to a more efficient combination of road and air transport. Tag-N-Trac's solution continuously monitors temperature and location in Cold Chain Technologies shipments, providing real-time alerts for any deviations or delays. The impact was profound: millions in annual cost reductions, improved intercept rates ensuring FDA compliance through cloud-based recordkeeping, and predictive analytics that optimized every shipment mode. Through this partnership, Cold Chain Technologies not only solved a logistical pain point but also revolutionized their supply chain efficiency.

“Tag-N-Trac's cutting-edge technologies are designed to help pharmaceutical companies optimize transport modes, while simultaneously enhancing compliance, safety, and cost efficiency in the most demanding supply chains,” said Venu Gutlapalli, co-founder and chief digital officer of Tag-N-Trac.“By partnering with leaders like Cold Chain Technologies, we are setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical logistics globally.”

Tag-N-Trac monitors temperature and location every 15 minutes, automatically uploading data every 30 minutes to their TNT Reliability Cloud, providing full visibility for goods in transit by road, air, or sea. The slim, lightweight IoT device form factor allows seamless integration into shipments without occupying critical cargo space, while advanced AI analytics help predict optimal shipping modes and excursions, enabling pharmaceutical companies to maintain product safety and significantly reduce logistics costs. As a result, the pharma company saw improved visibility, advanced monitoring, and rapid recovery of its most sensitive assets.

Tag-N-Trac is revolutionizing supply chain visibility with its suite of IoT-enabled sensors, cloud platforms, and AI-driven analytics. From temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals to high-value goods, Tag-N-Trac delivers the real-time insights businesses need to make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance.

To learn more about Tag-N-Trac and additional customer success stories, visit .

About Tag-N-Trac

Tag-N-Trac is a global leader in tracking and logistics solutions, leveraging advanced technology and AI analytics to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights for enterprise customers, cold-chain packaging companies, 3PLs, and other logistics providers. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Tag-N-Trac is transforming how businesses manage supply chains. For more information, visit Tag-N-Trac .

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

...