Simple Modern Celebrates 10 Years With 10 Days Of Giving

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an increased commitment to the mission that has guided it since day one: to exist to give generously.

Beginning Sept. 22, 2025, Simple Modern will donate $1 from the first 1,000 orders every day for 10 days to nonprofit organizations in its five giving pillars: furthering education, fighting homelessness, providing clean drinking water, supporting marginalized communities and ending human trafficking. These pillars reflect the causes employees and customers have said matter most to them over the years.

“From the very beginning, we knew generosity would be our focus,” Beckham said.“We are thankful to our customers for allowing us to grow and expand our giving. This milestone is really about celebrating what we've accomplished together - and about inviting our customers even deeper into our mission.”Founded in 2015, Simple Modern has grown into a $200 million company and has donated more than $10 million to more than 1,000 nonprofit partners locally, nationally and internationally."

Simple Modern's 10 Days of Giving

From Sept. 22-Oct. 1, Simple Modern customers will support causes including education, homelessness, clean water, marginalized communities and human trafficking prevention. The 10-day schedule includes:



Day 1, Sept. 22, supporting education and donating to Positive Tomorrows .

Day 2, Sept. 23, supporting housing and hope through City Care .

Day 3, Sept. 24, fighting human trafficking alongside the Guardian Group .

Day 4, Sept. 25, helping people overcome addiction with Hope is Alive .

Day 5, Sept. 26, bringing safe, sustainable water through Water4 .

Day 6, Sept. 27, protecting lives with Love Justice International .

Day 7, Sept. 28, empowering students with St. Paul's Community School.

Day 8, Sept. 29, providing shelter and solutions with the Homeless Alliance .

Day 9, Sept. 30, advocating for kids in foster care with CASA of Oklahoma County . Day 10, Oct. 1, bringing hope and healing with The Dragonfly Home .

The campaign launches Sept. 22 and the first customer-participation donation will benefit Positive Tomorrows, an Oklahoma education-based nonprofit serving children experiencing homelessness.

Also to mark Simple Modern's 10th anniversary, Beckham also released a founder's letter outlining his thoughts on the last decade of the company:

Letter from Mike Beckham, Co-Founder & CEO of Simple Modern

When we started Simple Modern in 2015, we had no idea how challenging and rewarding the road ahead would be.

The truth is: Most companies never make it to 10 years. In fact, only about one-third of businesses make it to 10 years. Quite simply, Simple Modern has done a hard thing. During hard times. In the middle of the country.

We started from the ground up. With zero outside investors. Survived a pandemic. A distressed supply chain. A disrupted economy. And today, we're a $200 million company.

So how did we get here? We flipped the script on what drives growth. For us, it hasn't been just about profits or products - it's been about generosity.

We decided on Day One that our mission was to exist generously. And, through thick and thin, we've stayed true to that mission. The result: We've given more than $10 million to more than 1,000 nonprofit partners locally, nationally and internationally. We've developed five giving pillars that drive our generosity based on our employees and customers' passions. Every order and every story you've told about our products has helped fuel not only our growth but also our giving. Together, those millions of dollars to thousands of nonprofits, furthering education, providing clean drinking water, fighting homelessness, supporting marginalized communities,

Looking back, I've learned three things from this journey: First, generosity is contagious - when people see it, they want to be part of it. Second, building a business with purpose is hard, but it is far more rewarding than chasing short-term gains. And third, community is everything. Our mission to exist to give generously could never have been realized without the people who believed in it from the start.

As we step into the next decade, our vision is to build on that foundation of generosity with a focus on deeper connections and greater impact. We want to create products that not only serve your everyday life but also care for the world we share. We want to be a brand that doesn't just sell, but one that brings people together and gives back in ways that truly matter.

To every customer, employee and nonprofit partner, thank you. Thank you for walking with us through the highs and lows, for choosing to support a company that exists to serve others, and for helping us write a story that is bigger than drinkware.

Here's to the next 10 years. May they be filled with more connection, more impact and more generosity than ever before.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company's founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit

