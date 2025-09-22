Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Bombardment Kills 65,344 Civilians
(MENAFN) Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that 61 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and other military operations in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll since October 2023 to a staggering 65,344.
The ministry confirmed that 220 others were injured during the same period, bringing the total number of injured to 166,795.
"Many victims remain under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them," the ministry's statement noted, highlighting the dire situation on the ground.
The ministry also revealed that at least 12,785 Palestinians have been killed and 54,754 injured since March 18, when Israeli attacks resumed following a brief ceasefire and a prisoner swap.
In addition, 23 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire while attempting to access humanitarian aid over the past 24 hours. Since May 27, 2,523 Palestinians have been killed and over 18,496 injured while seeking assistance, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.
