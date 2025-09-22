Two Maoists Neutralised In Security Forces Operation In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad Region, Encounter On (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Sep 22 (IANS) Security personnel have neutralised two Maoists, so far, in an ongoing encounter in Abujhmad region in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, near the Maharashtra border, on Monday, officials said.

The identities of the Maoists are yet to be confirmed, and intelligence teams are working to determine their ranks and affiliations.

Security forces have intensified anti-Maoist operations in the dense forests of Abujhmad, located along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Narayanpur.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding Maoist presence, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation early this morning, leading to a fierce encounter.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said that two Maoists were neutralised in the exchange of fire.

Their bodies have been recovered from the site, along with a cache of weapons.

The encounter is still underway, with intermittent gunfire reported from the region.

Security forces continue to comb the area, and further details are expected once the operation concludes.

The operation marks a continuation of sustained efforts by security forces to dismantle Maoist strongholds in Narayanpur and surrounding districts. Troops have been penetrating deep into interior forest zones, often facing hostile terrain and armed resistance.

The current encounter erupted when Maoists opened fire on the approaching team, prompting a swift retaliation.

Officials stated that the recovered weapons suggest the presence of a well-armed group in the area.

This year alone, Chhattisgarh has witnessed the killing of 248 Maoists in various encounters. Of these, 219 were neutralised in the Bastar division, which includes Narayanpur. The Gariaband district of the Raipur division accounted for 27 Maoist deaths, while two were killed in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki district of the Durg division.

Notably, on September 11, ten Maoists, including Modem Balakrishna, a Central Committee member of the banned CPI-Maoist, were killed in Gariaband.

The ongoing operation in Abujhmad underscores the determination of security forces to root out insurgency from the region.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into forested areas until the situation stabilises.