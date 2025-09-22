Azerbaijan Raises Bar For Foreign Investment And Non-Oil Growth

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

For too long, Azerbaijan's image as an investment destination has been largely defined by its oil wealth and vast natural resources. But beneath the surface of hydrocarbons lies a bigger picture. Now, Azerbaijan is steadily transforming into one of the most promising investment destinations in the wider region, combining strong economic foundations with an ambitious vision for diversification and growth.

On September 22, Azerbaijan hosted its First International Investment Forum in Baku, drawing government officials, business leaders, and global investors to assess where the country stands, and where it might go. Organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the forum serves as a showcase and a litmus test of both the opportunities and limits of Azerbaijan's investment climate.

Azerbaijan's government emphasizes the country's favorable foundation for foreign investment. As President Ilham Aliyev told participants:

“Social and economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan and its integration into the global economy have opened up wider and favorable opportunities for international businesses in our country.”

He also pointed out that between 2004-2024, $344.4 billion was invested in the Azerbaijani economy, with $213.2 billion flowing into the non-oil sectors. These numbers reflect not only investor confidence but a strategic push toward economic balance.

The country now has nine industrial parks and four industrial sites, which host 171 enterprises, 98 of them already producing. Over 6.9 billion manats (about $4.1 billion) have been invested into these industrial zones, creating almost 11,000 jobs. Public-private partnerships are being expanded, legal and investment frameworks refined, and the Zangazur corridor development, sea port expansions, free economic zones, and modern transport and digital infrastructure all point to strong logistical potential.

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose to $1.8 billion, with strong growth across food products, chemical industry goods, fruits and vegetables, and cotton yarn, reflecting the country's successful diversification strategy. In 2024 alone, enterprises operating in these zones achieved sales worth 3.3 billion manats, of which over 1 billion manats came from exports. At the macroeconomic level, Azerbaijan recorded real GDP growth of 4.1% in 2024, driven by services, transportation, construction, and communications, underlining the resilience of its economy and the confidence it continues to inspire among investors.

Renewable energy is also becoming more than just rhetoric: solar and wind projects, as well as“green energy zones” in Garabagh and East Zangazur, are intended to position Azerbaijan as not only a supplier of fossil fuels but a player in the global energy transition.

As the President underlined:

“Our successes gained in the area of fossil fuel, get its completion by the digital economy and technological transformations today.”

The vision is clear, to complement fossil fuel strength with innovation, technology, and renewable energy, ensuring long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

Azerbaijan's international reach is expanding rapidly. From logistics projects on the Middle Corridor to high-profile renewable energy partnerships, the country is strengthening ties across Asia, Europe, and beyond. The Alat Free Economic Zone, modernized Caspian Sea port facilities, and development of the Zangezur Corridor underline Azerbaijan's role as a vital bridge between East and West.

External sources back up many of the government's claims but also signal areas for improvement:

The EBRD's Country Strategy 2025-2030 identifies that while the country has made progress in building infrastructure and encouraging private investment, reforms are still needed to improve the business environment-especially around judicial processes, customs tariffs, and state enterprise (SOE) transparency.

According to Deloitte's“Business Outlook in Azerbaijan 2025”, confidence is rising among local and foreign businesses.

There are several areas where the pieces are in place for Azerbaijan to attract new, higher-value investment:



Renewables: Legislative incentives exist, including long-term tax and land exemptions for renewable energy projects under PPP frameworks.

Logistics & Transit: The strategic location on the Middle Corridor, investment in the Zangazur corridor, modern trade ports (like Alat), and free economic zones make Azerbaijan attractive for goods moving between Asia and Europe.

Digital Economy & Innovation: Growing emphasis on AI, cloud infrastructure, digital services, and fintech, matched with reforms in regulation and investment protection. Agriculture & Agribusiness: Improvements in export capacity, food processing, and modern infrastructure can help reduce dependence on food imports and build regional supply chains.

Azerbaijan's business climate is improving, and the investment forum in Baku shows that the country is serious about being more than an oil producer. The infrastructure is strengthening, policies are being reformed, and sectors beyond petrochemicals are opening up.

What sets Azerbaijan apart is not only its resources, but also its vision. By combining energy wealth with innovation, industrial diversification, and digital transformation, Baku is positioning itself as a magnet for foreign investment and a regional hub for sustainable development.